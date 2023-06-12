Rangers will be keen to rebuild their squad this summer after finishing seven points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

This off-season will also represent Michael Beale's first summer window in the dugout, having replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November - January was never going to be long enough, or the best time of year, for the Rangers gaffer to really stamp his mark onto the first team squad.

So who could walk through the Ibrox gates ahead of next season? We take a look at their five top transfer targets of the summer window.

Cyriel Dessers

The Belgian-born, Nigerian international would be tasked with a huge responsibility to lead the line at Ibrox, if he can be secured. Currently at Cremonese who have been relegated to Serie B, his previous experience includes a successful year on loan at Feyenoord, where he was the 21/22 top marksman in the Europa Conference League with 10 goals. Prior to that, he was at Genk, Heracles and Utrecht - Rangers would represent his sixth club in four years. That provides a question mark on the pursuit of the striker, as does his age, 28. Initial reports suggested around £7m to bring Dessers to Glasgow but a €4.2m deal, with a further €1m in add-ons (£4.46m in total) has been mooted. This would very much be a signing for here and now, not so much about future resale and profit.

Morgan Whittaker

Swansea City’s Whittaker was very close to a move to Glasgow in January of this year, but the clubs could not agree on a fee at that time. The prospective transfer in back in discussion, with Rangers said to have made an approach. Whittaker was on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign and he made his suitors sit up and take notice with nine goals and seven assists in 25 games.

Whether he has he qualities to be a hit at Rangers is another matter, as he hasn’t quite had any sustained, significant impact for Swansea. Whittaker is a left-footed player but is often deployed on the right side of the attack with his ability to make an inverted impact as well as his eye for a goal. This is an intriguing one to watch.

Luis Palma

The Honduran international, 23, currently plies his trade with Greek club Aris and has been linked with the Gers for quite a few weeks now. The latest from The 4th Official indicates a waiting game could be about to play out due to an impasse on the transfer fee. His club are looking for around £4.4m with Rangers said to have gone in at £2.5m. That difference shouldn’t be difficult to negotiate with the club said to have a definite interest in the wide-man. Michael Beale does need a ruthless, dangerous attacker - especially a winger.

Jonathan Panzo

Panzo, 22, had a very productive season at Coventry City as the Sky Blues went agonisingly close to promotion to the Premier League. He was on loan from parent club Nottingham Forest but doesn’t appear to be in Steve Cooper’s plans. Rangers were linked with the defender as early as March and are reportedly in talks over a £2.5m deal. He has experience of playing in France and Belgium, as well as on the international stage for England, with caps right up to U21 level. Panzo is more than likely known to Beale already, from his time working in Chelsea’s academy.

Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty shares some credentials with Jonathan Panzo as well as their current situations being reminiscent of each other. Trusty was on loan at Birmingham City from Arsenal, where he won the Blues’ fans player of the year award. Despite that, he is surplus to requirements under Mikel Arteta [Football London] with a permanent exit to be sanctioned in the coming weeks. Still only 24, the USA international looks like he would represent shrewd business for Rangers, who have been linked.