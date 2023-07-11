Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara would be “a great signing” for Championship clubs like Leeds United and Southampton amid rumours he could leave Ibrox this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale could be looking at a rebuild of his Gers squad during the transfer window as they look to compete for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers transfer news – Glen Kamara

According to Christopher Jack of the Daily Herald, Rangers have put a £5m price tag on the head of Kamara as the midfielder nears an Ibrox exit this summer.

Speaking on the 27-year-old earlier in the year, Beale kept Kamara’s Rangers future open to speculation, neither confirming nor denying he could leave the Glasgow club.

“He is either going to be here for a considerable future, or we will probably sell him this summer. When I came in, he had an ankle problem he couldn’t get over,” said Beale (via GlasgowLive).

“For Glen, everything is open really. But I think he needs to look at the competition that’s here, in pre-season and decide whether there is going to be enough football for him.”

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Kamara has been under a loan bid from Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas, but alternate sources claim this offer has been rejected.

However, it’s believed the Turkish giants have returned with a permanent offer worth £2.14m, hinting that negotiations could still be ongoing (via BBC Sport).

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that Sheffield United, Southampton, Rennes, Nice, Frosinone and Genoa are interested in a move for the 52-cap Finland international.

Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Kamara would be a ‘real asset’ for Southampton, who are dropping into the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

And the transfer insider has claimed that Leeds United are also looking at Kamara, who could be a “great signing.”

What has Jones said about Rangers and Kamara?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Glen Kamara has been a topic of talk for some time, but it does look like he will finally leave.

“Leeds and Southampton are looking at him, and for clubs like that, in the Championship, he would probably be a great signing.

“He has offers from abroad too though, so it’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do.”

Who else could leave Rangers this summer?

Beale has several players in his Rangers squad that could leave over the next few weeks as he looks to build a side in his own mould.

According to The Scottish Sun, Serie B outfit’s Parma and Pisa have entered the race to sign striker Antonio Colak, with Werder Bremen eyeing up a £2m swoop for the former Croatia international.

The same publication says that Beale has made his mind up on the centre-forward as the Gers look to recoup the £2.5m they spent on bringing him to Ibrox last summer.

Meanwhile, The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop claims that winger Rabbi Matondo is free to leave Ibrox and could return to England, having been made available for transfer by the Scottish club.