Rangers have a "genuine interest" in signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Tunisia international has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move to Ibrox, with Philippe Clement keen to bolster his options in the coming weeks.

Previous reports suggested that Hannibal was already in "advanced talks" with Rangers about a loan move for the 2024/25 season, having rejected interest from Danish side FC Copenhagen about a loan-to-buy deal.

Rangers Have Genuine Interest in Hannibal

Manchester United want permanent sale

While the talk of a move to Rangers has stemmed around a loan deal, Fabrizio Romano reports that INEOS are keen to move the 21-year-old playmaker on permanently to ensure they don't lose him for free next summer.

Speaking on his Transfer Debrief podcast, Romano offered an update on the chances of his exit.

"I think there will be some more exits, for example Hannibal Mejbri will be out in the next days. "They want to sell him on a permanent transfer and there is genuine interest from Rangers."

Hannibal Mejbri Career Stats Games 24 (28) Minutes 2,261 Goals 2 Assists 5

Ibrox boss Clement has been vocal about his wish for a total rebuild this summer, with eight first-team exits already confirmed and seven first-team arrivals coming in, but more business is expected.

Todd Cantwell has handed in a transfer request, which has been accepted, and the belief is that Hannibal could come in as a direct replacement for the former Norwich man and Romano expects movement soon for him to leave Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Hannibal only featured for 104 minutes while on loan at Sevilla in 2024.

Rangers Rebuild Continues at Ibrox

Several players still expected to come and go

It's been a busy summer of transfer business already at Ibrox, with eight exits and seven arrivals already being confirmed.

John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin and Borna Barisic were all released at the end of their contracts, while Robby McCrorie has joined Aberdeen, Sam Lammers has left permanently to join FC Twente and Connor Goldson has completed a move to Cyprus with Aris Limassol.

Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny have all joined, but Clement knows he will need more.

Cantwell is expected to move on, while James Tavernier is a major target for Trabzonspor and there are doubts around the future of Cyriel Dessers and Scott Wright in attack also.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.