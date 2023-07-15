Rangers may have to fend off Serie A interest in one of their attacking players at Ibrox this summer, after Italian journalist Rudy Galetti provided an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale hopes to turn his Gers outfit into a side capable of challenging for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers transfer news – Ianis Hagi

According to Ianis Hagi (via the Daily Record), he has had positive discussions with Beale over his future at Ibrox after being backed to leave the club by pundit Alan Hutton.

"The discussions that I and my manager had, as soon as the season ended, were positive,” Hagi told Digi Sport (via the Daily Record).

"But that's about where it stayed because I only had 4-5 days off, and I joined the national team. The season is not over for me. When you sign an extension with Rangers after a year out with injury, you've done something right. I am happy that I managed to extend my contract with such a huge club in Europe. We hope that next year we will win trophies."

Hagi, once dubbed “impressive” by journalist Joshua Barrie, arrived at Ibrox permanently for a fee of £3m from Genk in the summer of 2020, having spent a successful loan period in Glasgow in the few months before his transfer.

A serious injury suffered in a Scottish Cup tie against Stirling Albion in January 2022 kept the Romania international out of action for a year, putting the brakes on his Gers career.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested to GIVEMESPORT in February that the wide man would be ‘like a new signing’ for Beale on his comeback.

However, the 24-year-old, son of Romanian football legend Gheorghe, could only make 11 appearances following his return last year, bagging just one goal in that time, indicating that he could move on to clear some space on the wage bill.

And Galetti claims that “some clubs” in Serie A are following the Rangers star as he contemplates a move back to Italy.

What has Galetti said about Rangers and Hagi?

Reporting on Hagi’s Rangers future, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “There is new info on the Rangers side. Some clubs in Serie A are following Ianis Hagi.

“After his experience at Fiorentina, there is an opportunity to return to Italy. At the moment, it’s just preliminary contacts, but let’s keep an eye on the illustrious son that, in the next few days, could be at the heart of some market events.”

What next for Rangers?

Whilst Hagi is linked with moving away from Ibrox, Rangers have several options they are pursuing to bolster Beale’s squad.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT the Gers could strengthen two more areas of the squad after they secure the signing of Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

The journalist expects another forward and defender to sign ahead of the transfer window’s deadline in a month and a half.

On departures, Jones has also suggested to GMS that captain James Tavernier could be on his way out of the door at Ibrox, with 90min claiming that Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is eyeing up a reunion with his former right-back in the Saudi Pro League.

It’s set to be an intriguing remainder of the transfer window for Beale, who has already welcomed seven additions to Ibrox this summer.

However, holding on to his best and most experienced talents could prove pivotal in their chances of wrestling the Premiership title of arch-rivals Celtic.