Rangers have reportedly identified a potential replacement for right back James Tavernier, should he depart the club in the coming days.

Although the transfer window has now closed, clubs abroad can still make signings - including in Turkey and Qatar. Rangers have made several new additions this summer, including midfielders Mohamed Diomande and Nedim Bajrami.

However, there have also been outgoings as Todd Cantwell and Sam Lammers were among the players to depart Ibrox prior to the transfer deadline. Rangers, though, are not in the clear just yet as Tavernier continues to be linked with a move away from the Scottish club.

Rangers ‘identify’ Tavernier replacement

The right back has been linked with a move abroad

As speculation surrounding the future of 32-year-old Tavernier ramps up, with clubs in Turkey and Qatar reportedly eager to sign him, it has been suggested Rangers have already identified a replacement should they sanction a move.

According to outlet HITC, free agent and Ireland international Cyrus Christie has been pinpointed as a suitable successor following the expiration of his contract with Hull City back in July. He spent two seasons with The Tigers after joining from Fulham back in 2022, and he was a regular in the side last term.

However, the article does go on to suggest a number of Championship clubs, including Millwall, Plymouth, Coventry and Preston North End, are all weighing up possible moves for the defender.

Coventry in particular would present stern competition for his signature, given the 31-year-old was born in the area and came through the ranks in their youth set-up before making the step up to the first team.

Cyrus Christie 2023/24 stats for Hull City in all competitions Stat: Appearances 28 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,358

Christie has earned 30 caps for the Republic of Ireland team since making his debut back in 2014, scoring twice. He was hailed by then-boss Martin O'Neill as "outstanding" for his performance in a 4-1 win over the USA, in what some regard as his best performance for the senior national team.

Tavernier ‘offered’ Rangers exit

Rangers pushed back interest earlier in the summer

Any potential move for Christie will depend on Tavernier’s future, and speculation surrounding his future has ramped up over the last week following the team’s 3-0 defeat to bitter rivals Celtic. HITC also claims a number of clubs are ready to make their move, despite the club and player pushing back interest from Saudi Arabia earlier in the window.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed there is a "genuine chance" that the skipper could move on this month, with the player weighing up his options and club bosses open to letting him move if they receive an acceptable offer.

As mentioned, the majority of the interest is reportedly coming from Turkey and Qatar at this stage. The article names all the top clubs in Turkey, including Istanbul Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas, as potential destinations.

In Qatar, both Al-Arabi and Al-Gharafa are rumoured to have shown interest in Tavernier. The defender last signed an extension with Rangers back in 2022, and his current deal is set to expire in 2026.

Tavernier joined the Scottish club in 2015 from Wigan, having previously represented a number of clubs across England. He began his career as an academy player at Newcastle United, but only made 10 senior appearances for the Premier League club prior to his exit.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.