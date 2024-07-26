Highlights Rangers are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Man United's Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan.

Mejbri is eager for regular minutes after limited appearances while on loan at Sevilla.

The midfielder has interest from other clubs like FC Copenhagen, but Mejbri is not keen on a move to Denmark.

Rangers are in "advanced talks" to sign Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan, according to a report.

The Tunisia international is keen to play regular first-team football after a horror spell in Seville in the second half of last season saw him make just six appearances after joining in January.

And after shining during the recent pre-season friendly clash between Rangers and Man United, Philippe Clement is now keen to bring the midfielder to Ibrox for the 2024/25 season.

Rangers in Advanced Talks for Hannibal

Midfielder has other offers on the table

Rangers have now made the 21-year-old their "priority" transfer target to strengthen the midfield this summer, and negotiations between the two sides and the player are said to be advanced.

However the Scottish giants are not the only club with an interest in the former Birmingham City star, as Danish side FC Copenhagen have also made an offer to the Red Devils to sign him on loan with an option to make a deal permanent next summer.

Hannibal Mejbri Career Stats Games 24 (28) Minutes 2,261 Goals 2 Assists 5

But Hannibal, who was described as "phenomenal" by ex-Birmingham boss John Eustace, is not interested in a move to Denmark.

Rangers have recently made an offer to sign Sevilla star Joan Jordan on loan too, as they look to strengthen their midfield options to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title back from fierce rivals Celtic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hannibal only featured for 104 minutes while on loan at Sevilla in 2024.

Hannibal Could Replace Todd Cantwell

Midfielder has handed in a transfer request at Ibrox

Rangers are in need of new midfield options this summer after losing John Lundstram and Ryan Jack at the end of their contracts, while Belgian ace Nicolas Raskin is expected to miss up to six weeks after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

However the real shock at Ibrox has come after Todd Cantwell submitted an official transfer request to leave the club just 18 months after joining from Norwich, with manager Clement confirming that the playmaker wishes to seek "a new adventure".

Clement has now confirmed that the 26-year-old will train with the B team until a deal is found to allow him to move on, and that money is expected to be reinvested into the squad to help bring in other targets.

But Hannibal's skill and ability to play in midfield and in a slightly more advanced role mean that he could end up being the perfect option to replace Cantwell, and on loan it would be a cheap deal to complete too.

