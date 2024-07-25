Highlights Rangers are in advanced talks to loan Vaclav Cerny from Wolfsburg.

They face a race against time for the deal due to the Champions League qualifiers.

Significant Ibrox transfer activity is expected for the remainder of the summer, with key players potentially leaving.

Rangers are in "advanced talks" to sign Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny on loan according to Sky Sports, but face a race against time to get a deal done.

Philippe Clement is keen to bolster his attacking options at Ibrox this summer amid an ongoing squad rebuild, and 26-year-old Cerny has emerged as a target for the wide areas.

A deal is advanced with the Bundesliga club giving the Czechia international the green light to make the move to Glasgow for the entirety of the 2024/25 season.

Rangers to Sign Vaclav Cerny on Loan

Club face race against time for deal

The Light Blues are set to take part in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round next month, and their squad list for the next round must be submitted before August 1st.

That leaves the club chiefs in a race against time to get a deal over the line in time for the attacker to be included, with Clement keen to have as many options available to him as possible.

Vaclav Cerny Bundesliga stats 2023/24 Games 12(10) Minutes 921 Goals 4 Assists 1

Cerny was part of the Czechia Euro 2024 squad this summer, although he featured just once for 55 minutes during their 1-1 draw with Georgia and was an unused substitute in the other group games as they failed to progress to the knockout stages.

A direct winger, Cerny has been described as "outstanding" by coaches in the international setup and was even named as a UEFA wonderkid during his time in the Ajax academy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vaclav Cerny registered more league goal involvements in 2023/24 (5) than Scott Wright has in the last two seasons combined (3).

Rangers Expect More Transfer Business

Several first-team players are expected to leave

Clement has been open that every first-team player at Ibrox has a price for a potential exit this summer, except goalkeeper Jack Butland, and that has led to plenty of speculation about the future of some key players.

James Tavernier could be moved on after nine years with the club amid interest from Trabzonspor, although a bid has been rejected, while some reports claim that Connor Goldson has already undergone a medical in Cyprus ahead of a potential exit.

Winger Scott Wright is also expected to move on with interest from several EFL clubs including Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County, although none of those deals have been officially confirmed yet.

Rangers have already signed six players this summer with Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane joining the club, while Mohamed Diomande's loan was turned into a permanent deal too.

They are replacing Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe who were all released at the end of their contracts earlier in the summer, after the team were beaten to the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup by fierce rivals Celtic.

Clement's side will begin their domestic campaign on August 3rd against Hearts, before a Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv or Partizan Belgrade in a two-legged tie.

