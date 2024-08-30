Rangers could be sprung into some late transfer window action after being inactive in terms of incomings over the past month - with Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Light Blues are in talks over a loan move for Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

The Glaswegian outfit fell short once again in the Scottish Premiership title race last season despite looking as though they would win the top-flight under Philippe Clement, who took charge back in October 2023. Signings are imperative to their success - but despite already getting nine new men through the door this summer, they could have room for one more - with Bridge stating that they are locked in talks with the Eredivise outfit.

Rangers "In Talks" With Feyenoord Over Kasanwirjo

The star could find his way to Ibrox in the final hours of the window

Bridge has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are in talks to sign Feyenoord star Kasanwirjo on a season-long-loan, with the hopes of getting a deal done before the transfer deadline slams shut.

The 22-year-old star spent last season on loan at Rapid Vienna, and can play at full-back and centre-back - with Clement hoping to utilise his versatility across the course of the Premiership season.

Rangers last signed a player on the first day of the month, but they will be hopeful of new additions and Kasanwirjo could be one of them.

Elsewhere, Scott Wright is set to follow Rangers teammate Ben Davies to Birmingham City in a £300,000 deal, whilst Todd Cantwell is likely to join Blackburn Rovers in a £500,000 move after he handed in a transfer request last month.

Rangers Rebuild Has Seen Youth Prioritised

Their ageing squad has been replaced with younger talents

Rangers have lost a few defenders this summer with the likes of Davies, Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic all departing the club - and although they have signed Twente star Robin Propper and Brazilian full-back Jefte, they could look to reinforce their defensive ranks.

It's been a real rebuild at Ibrox this summer, having let go of plenty of their long-serving stars which also includes the likes of John Lundstram and Ryan Jack - though Clement will know that the club need younger recruits in order to better serve their future.