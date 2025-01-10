Rangers are reportedly willing to sell Cyriel Dessers this month and have held initial talks with potential suitors over the Nigerian forward, as per The Rangers Review.

Dessers has endured a frustrating winter period at Ibrox, where he's fallen behind Hamza Igamane and Danilo in under-pressure Philippe Clement's pecking order. He's started just one of his last nine outings in the Scottish Premiership.

The 30-year-old arrived from Italian outfit Cremonese in July 2023 for a fee believed to be £5.6 million. The 30-year-old performed well earlier this season, finding the net six times in 15 league games.

Dessers has two years left on his contract with the Gers, but his future is uncertain amid reduced game time. He could return to Serie A, where two clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Rangers Prepared To Offload Dessers

An Italy return seems likely

Rangers have been in talks with interested clubs over Dessers, whose last start came in a 2-2 draw with Motherwell (December 29). He made a one-minute cameo appearance in his side's 3-0 win against Celtic but remained on the bench in a 3-3 draw with Hibernian.

Serie A clubs Cagliari and Empoli have been touted as potential destinations for the six-cap Nigeria international. But neither have made contact with the Gers despite his availability.

Cyriel Dessers SPL Stats 2024-25 Appearances (starts) 18 (11) Goals 6 Assists 2 Big Chances Missed 8 Ground Duels Won 1.0 (34%) Aerial Duels Won 0.8 (36%)

Dessers was an unused substitute in Rangers' 1-1 draw with Dundee, highlighting how Clement had lost faith in the forward after displaying huge admiration just two months ago. The former Feyenoord man might play a waiting game because speculation is growing over his boss' future.

Clement is feeling the heat amid his side's struggles this season. Their draw with Dundee means they trail Celtic by 15 points in the Scottish Premiership title race. The Belgian coach could be dismissed if results don't improve quickly.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

