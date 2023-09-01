Rangers remain interested in signing Harry Souttar from Leicester City, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealing to GIVEMESPORT how advanced a deal currently is.

Michael Beale has overseen a busy summer of transition at Ibrox, with the potential of more deals currently being floated.

Rangers transfer news - Harry Souttar

It's been a hectic window at Ibrox, with various outgoings and incomings having punctuated a key summer of transition. The likes of Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have departed the Glaswegian club, while replacements in the shape of Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland and Jose Cifuentes have been brought into the side.

However, it appears the Gers are still looking to bolster their options ahead of tonight's transfer deadline, with Leicester's Souttar being courted by the Scottish giant. The Australian international only joined the Foxes in January, having impressed at the 2022 World Cup, with Leicester spending a whopping £15 million on his services.

But after Leicester suffered relegation to the second tier of English football, it's suggested Souttar - who has previously been described as 'outstanding' by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - would favour a move away from the King Power Stadium, and Rangers are among those looking to bring him in.

With Harry's brother, John, already part of the furniture at Ibrox, the record Scottish champions are pushing hard to get a deal for the defender across the line today.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

What has Rudy Galetti said about Harry Souttar and Rangers?

When asked about the latest in regard to Souttar's move north of the border, Italian journalist Galetti admitted talks were taking place between the player and the club.

On the 24-year-old, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Rangers are interested in a new centre back. They're interested in signing a new centre back and Souttar at the moment from Leicester is the top priority.

“Talks with the Foxes are ongoing to understand the margin and to find an agreement on the formula.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What else is happening at Rangers on deadline day?

As the clock edges towards the transfer deadline, Rangers are still looking to finalise their dealings, with transfer insider Dean Jones suggesting one man could be on his way out.

The reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that Leon King could be allowed to leave the club on loan, while tipping a move to the English Championship as a possibility.

King broke through the ranks with Rangers a couple of seasons ago, but Jones believes a loan move could help advance the teenager's development this season.