Rangers are set for a busy final few hours of the transfer window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano expects the Scottish giants to be ‘absolutely in the market’ ahead of Friday’s deadline.

After finishing behind champions Celtic last season, the Light Blues will be eager to close the gap this time around and are on course to make some late acquisitions to boost their chances of doing so.

Philippe Clement’s side have started their domestic season strong, with seven points from their first three matches, including a statement 6-0 win over Ross County last weekend.

In his first summer transfer window at the club, Clement has welcomed a plethora of new arrivals so far, including the likes of Jefte, Connor Barron, Hamza Igamane and Robin Propper.

Last season's loan star Mohamed Diomande has joined on a permanent deal from FC Nordsjaelland as well, while right-sided winger Vaclav Cerny has arrived on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

With eight new arrivals so far, Rangers show no signs of stopping in the market ahead of Friday’s deadline – Romano expects the Scottish giants to be just as busy.

Clement Eyes Further Rangers Signings

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested he anticipates business from Rangers in the closing stages of the transfer window:

“I think it's going to be busy over there, to be honest, if in terms of names, we have to be bit patient. So I think it will be clear in the next hours. “So we will see. But for sure, they they will be active, and I expect Rangers also to be absolutely in the market in the final days.”

With midfielder Todd Cantwell’s move to Blackburn Rovers now edging closer, Clement could be keen to add more creativity to the middle of the park.

The former Norwich City star has been training on his own this summer after telling the coaching staff he wants to seek a move away from Ibrox before the transfer deadline.

According to MailOnline, Albania international Nedim Bajrami could soon be on his way to replace Cantwell on a season-long loan from Serie B outfit Sassuolo. Rangers are now chasing a move for the 25-year-old, with an option to buy at the end of the season as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Primarily a No. 10, Bajrami failed in his efforts to save Sassuolo from relegation last season, contributing four goals in 28 Serie A appearances.

Nedim Bajrami Sassuolo Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Games 28 Goals / assists 4 / 4 Progressive carries per 90 3.50 Successful take-ons per 90 1.17 Pass accuracy 71.7% Minutes played 1,313

Rangers Eye Norwich’s Abu Kamara

Youngster on Clement’s shortlist

Rangers remain interested in acquiring Norwich City starlet Abu Kamara before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, Football Scotland has reported.

The 21-year-old remains on Philippe Clement’s shortlist after a stellar season on loan at Portsmouth, where he scored 10 goals and registered 11 assists in 52 outings across all competitions.

According to the report, a move for Kamara could depend on Rangers’ outgoings, with Todd Cantwell, Ianis Hagi and Rabbi Matondo all available for departure.

Should they pursue a deal for Kamara, Rangers would reportedly expect to land the exciting winger on a long-term permanent deal worth around £2million.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.