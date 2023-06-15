Rangers have “looked at” the prospect of signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo at Ibrox this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale is looking to build a Gers side capable of challenging for the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers transfer news – Jonathan Panzo

According to Football Insider, Rangers have begun fresh talks with Nottingham Forest to sign Panzo, with negotiations continuing as the Gers look to reach a breakthrough.

Forest are holding out for a fee worth £2m for the centre-back, who spent this season on loan at Coventry City, helping the Midlands side reach the Championship play-off final.

However, following the Sky Blues’ penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town, the 22-year-old may be looking to settle elsewhere during the transfer market.

According to journalist Graeme Hanna, writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Panzo doesn’t appear to be in Steve Cooper’s plans at the City Ground, hinting that a move north of the border could make sense during the transfer window.

And Jones believes Panzo has “underlying technical qualities” and a physicality that could enable him to compete at the highest level of Scottish football.

What has Jones said about Rangers and Panzo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He’s certainly one they've looked at. He could be a good signing if Beale is able to allow him to grow as a player. He has underlying technical qualities that are pretty obvious.

“But obviously, he has a physicality about him too, which, I think, would mean he has no trouble dealing with this level of football at all.”

Would Panzo be a good signing for Rangers?

Panzo, once described as “enthusiastic” by former Forest U21 coach Dave Rogers, enjoyed a mixed season with Coventry and will aim to push his career forward next term.

The London-born star started as a regular for Mark Robins’ side, playing in 24 of their opening 25 Championship fixtures, before being dropped towards the end of the campaign, going on to make a total of 32 outings, with a move back to the Coventry Building Society Arena seeming unlikely ahead of next season.

However, with Rangers losing the services of Filip Helander at the end of his contract this month, Beale will have room to bring in another centre-back at Ibrox, a move which could suit Panzo down to the ground.

The former Chelsea academy product may feel he will be allowed to shine and grow under Beale, whilst Rangers will hope that the young defender grows into a first-team regular and a valuable asset for the Glasgow giants.

Therefore, this transfer could suit all parties as Rangers look to strike a deal with Forest for Panzo’s signature.