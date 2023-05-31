Rangers transfer target Jose Cifuentes is set to move to Ibrox as the Gers are “offering an interesting project”, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale is set to secure one of his first additions as he looks to rebuild his squad at the Glasgow giants.

Rangers transfer news – Jose Cifuentes

According to Record Sport, Rangers are set to hold further talks with Cifuentes and agent Stefan Jarrin as the Ibrox outfit look to secure the South American's signature.

The £8,000 per-week earner’s contract with current club LAFC expires at the end of the year when the MLS season ends, meaning that the Gers could swoop for his services without paying a transfer fee.

However, the Los Angeles outfit would rather sell for a fee before the end of their campaign, hinting that Rangers could complete a deal to sign him this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal to bring Cifuentes to the blue half of Glasgow is “starting to progress”, indicating that some of the more experienced faces in Beale’s squad may not be around for much longer.

And Romano believes the Gers’ acquisition of the midfielder would be a “smart move”, with some Premier League clubs also taking an interest in his services.

What has Romano said about Rangers and Cifuentes?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think this could be a smart move for Rangers because Premier League clubs also wanted him, but Rangers are offering an interesting project. So, the conversation is going well.”

Would Cifuentes be a good signing for Rangers?

Given the stark contrast between the two leagues, it’s difficult to predict whether Cifuentes will transfer his form in the MLS to the Scottish Premiership.

The 15-cap Ecuador international has made 16 appearances for the MLS outfit this term, hitting the back of the net once and registering four assists from the centre of midfield.

And the LAFC star has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.89 for his domestic league displays this season, taking on 1.5 shots and providing 1.4 key passes and dribbles per game, suggesting that he can be a creative presence in the middle of the park.

With the Los Angeles outfit’s two-legged CONCACAF Champions League final with Leon concluding in the early hours of next Monday, Rangers will feel they can begin to progress on getting a deal over the line in the next few weeks.