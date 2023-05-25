Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell could be the first of “five or six signings” at Ibrox this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale will hope for a busy summer as he looks to rebuild a Gers squad in desperate need of additions.

Rangers news – Kieran Dowell

This week, Rangers have confirmed that Dowell is set to join Rangers as a free agent at the expiry of his £7,500 per-week contract at Norwich City this summer.

The midfielder has been out of action for the Canaries since suffering knee ligament damage in February, after being a regular feature in Dean Smith and David Wagner’s side this term.

The former England U21 international has made 21 Premier League appearances across spells with Everton and Norwich, hinting he should seamlessly adapt to the Scottish Premiership ahead of the next campaign.

Meanwhile, Rangers have eight players out of contract this summer, indicating that Beale and his recruitment staff have a significant rebuilding job to complete in the transfer window, with key players Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos leaving Ibrox.

And Jones has suggested that Beale has “pretty big plans for the summer”, claiming that Dowell could be the first of several additions in Glasgow.

What has Jones said about Rangers’ transfer business?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “We know Beale has big plans for the summer. We could see five or six signings, so maybe this is one of the first.

What next for Rangers?

Beale must identify transfer targets whose signing at Ibrox would enable Rangers to compete with Celtic and wrestle the Scottish Premiership title off their Glasgow rivals.

According to Israeli outfit One (via the Daily Record), Maccabi Tel-Aviv are willing to listen to offers for Ivorian midfielder Parfait Guiagon, a player the Gers have previously expressed an interest in.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are interested in striking a deal with Blackpool for striker Jerry Yates, who could be available on the market following the Tangerines’ relegation to League One this term.

As well as this, Beale has confirmed that talks are underway to turn Malik Tillman’s loan move from Bayern Munich into a permanent deal, with the Glasgow giants reportedly having an exclusive £5m option to sign the midfielder.

"The conversation between the two clubs is still ongoing. I think there is a call planned for after the weekend," said Beale (via the Daily Record).

Therefore, it could be a busy summer for Rangers as they look to revamp Beale’s squad, with Dowell set to be the first of several significant signings at Ibrox this summer.