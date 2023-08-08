Rangers do not feel like “the finished article” ahead of their crucial Champions League third qualifying round first leg with Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday, but journalist Dean Jones has name-dropped three of the Gers’ most promising signings to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale’s side did not enjoy the start they wanted in the Scottish Premiership last weekend.

Rangers news – Latest

It’s been a summer of rebuilding for Beale, who has seen 11 players leave Ibrox during the transfer window, whether on loan, on a permanent deal or departing at the expiry of their contracts.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old head coach has been provided with eight fresh faces as he looks to avoid a repeat of last season’s trophyless campaign.

Last week, Rangers confirmed the signing of Los Angeles FC and Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes for £1.2m after a lengthy pursuit of the 24-year-old across the summer transfer window.

The Gers have also made the impressive addition of Feyenoord striker Danilo, who joins in a deal worth £6m, as the Glasgow giants aim to replace the striking duo of Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos.

The Brazilian is not the only centre-forward addition at Ibrox during the market after Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers was signed for £4.5m, whilst Atalanta’s Sam Lammers joins arrives for a fee in the region of £3.5m.

However, a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock to open the Scottish Premiership season already puts Rangers on the back foot in the title race as they look to topple arch-rivals Celtic this season.

And Jones claims that Beale must find a system that suits players like Cifuentes, Danilo and Dessers ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier with Servette.

What has Jones said about Rangers?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “This team doesn’t feel like the finished article, and some of that might be that the parts need to come together and gel.

“There has been some promising business, like Cifuentes, Danilo and Dessers, but if they are going to thrive, they need to find a system that allows that to happen.

“Maybe the Servette game will be a springboard for better times, and we have to be cautious about the fact these are very early days in the season, so the big summer recruitment plan could still pay off.

“Beale has spoken of teething problems, and maybe it’s just a case of letting things settle and trusting the process. But I understand that some fans will not feel comfortable doing that.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Rangers?

Rangers and Beale’s immediate focus will be to gain an advantage against Servette in Wednesday’s Champions League third qualifying round first leg before the return tie in Switzerland next week.

Between their European fixtures, the Glasgow giants aim to get on the board in the Premiership when they welcome Livingston in their first home league fixture of the season on Saturday.

A Viaplay Cup clash against Greenock Morton awaits the following weekend as the Gers begin what they hope will be a triumphant campaign in the country’s second-biggest cup competition.

However, all eyes will be on Servette’s visit to Ibrox as Beale aims to take Rangers into the Champions League group stages and beyond this season.