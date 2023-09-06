Highlights Todd Cantwell is enjoying his spell on Rangers' books after joining from Norwich City earlier this year.

But the winger has left Gers boss Michael Beale with an injury worry ahead of domestic action's return later this month.

Cantwell has been tipped to play a crucial role in attempting to turn Rangers' season around after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Rangers star Todd Cantwell is 'loving' his time at Ibrox and will be 'key to turning things around' after transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with a bold prediction.

Michael Beale's Gers have gone into the international break playing catch-up in the Scottish Premiership title race, having suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic last weekend.

Rangers latest news - Todd Cantwell

According to The Scottish Sun, Cantwell has handed Rangers boss Beale a major injury concern ahead of a return to domestic action as he has been spotted wearing a protective boot in the aftermarth of his side's latest setback.

The report suggests the midfielder, who made the £1.5million switch from Championship side Norwich City earlier this year, was seen in a brace at Glasgow Airport after sustaining a problem when he was brought down by a robust challenge from Celtic's Daizen Maeda.

Rangers will be hopeful of having Cantwell available for the trip to St Johnstone on September 16, having already made eight appearances during the early stages of the campaign and established himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet.

The 25-year-old also refused to hide after the Gers' narrow defeat to arch-rivals Celtic, taking to social media to insist 'unity and togetherness' is needed to turn their season around, but he conceded that it is down to him and his teammates to produce the goods on the pitch.

How Todd Cantwell compares to his Rangers teammates this season Fouled 3rd Shots per game 5th Crosses =5th Interceptions 6th Minutes 6th All statistics according to WhoScored

What has Dean Jones said about Cantwell?

Jones believes having Cantwell fully fit for the return of Scottish Premiership action is crucial as he is capable of getting Rangers' season back on track.

The respected journalist has tipped the former England under-21 international to score a number of vital goals during the remainder of the campaign and become a pivotal cog in Beale's squad.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I feel like Cantwell is the guy that brings all of this together. He's certainly a player that the fans are looking to, that they can rely on to help them through difficult moments. He's going to score some big goals throughout the season and I think it goes without saying that he will be one of the most important players for this season. He's loving it. I think he loves the responsibility and loves the fact it's such a big club. He'll be key to turning things around for them."

What next for Rangers?

The Rangers hierarchy appear to be scouring the market for a potential Beale replacement as, according to MailOnline, Birmingham City boss John Eustace is emerging as an early candidate to head into the Ibrox dugout.

The report suggests the current Gers chief has been left in a precarious position after exiting the Champions League ahead of the group stage and already suffering three defeats since the new season got underway last month.

Reputable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Beale is under increasing pressure and some sections of the fanbase have called for him to resign, but he is going nowhere at this stage.

The 43-year-old has led Rangers to 26 wins from his first 37 matches at the helm, although seven losses have been suffered along the way.