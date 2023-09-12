Highlights Rangers have held discussions over potentially handing Graham Potter the managerial reins as they look to get their season back on track.

Michael Beale's job is at risk after the Gers are already playing catch-up in the Scottish Premiership title race and were eliminated from the Champions League before the group stage.

Potter is on the market after being sacked by Chelsea earlier this year and turning down the opportunity to take charge of French side Lyon.

Rangers could make a 'really good appointment' by luring Graham Potter into the Ibrox hot-seat and the Gers' hopes of making the alteration in the dugout could be boosted amid a major development, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glasgow giants are already playing catch-up in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, particularly after suffering a defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic before the international break, while Michael Beale's side were also knocked out of the Champions League ahead of the group stage.

Rangers latest news - Graham Potter

It appears that the Rangers hierarchy are seriously considering axing Beale as, according to Football Insider, Potter has been tentatively sounded out over heading to Ibrox and talks have been held via third parties.

The report suggests the 48-year-old tactician, who has been out of work since his sacking by Chelsea in April, has been identified as a strong candidate while the Gers' key decision-makers remain unconvinced over whether Beale is the right man for the job.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers will have to seriously consider handing Potter the reins if he shows an appetite for getting their season back on track.

The Glasgow giants have potentially been handed a boost in their attempts to land the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion chief as he has turned down the opportunity to take charge of Lyon, who are on the lookout for a new boss after an underwhelming start to the Ligue 1 campaign.

Although Beale has led Rangers to 26 victories from his 37 matches at the helm, Potter's managerial statistics highlight that he would also be a reliable figure in the dugout.

Graham Potter's managerial statistics Matches 440 Won 185 Drawn 118 Lost 137 Goals for 635 Goals against 527 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Potter?

Although Jones believes Potter would be an exciting successor to Beale, he has warned that Rangers may have to move quickly if they want to lure him to Ibrox as he is among the frontrunners to become England's next boss if Gareth Southgate walks away from the job after Euro 2024.

The reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of a rebuilding process at Ibrox being an attractive proposition for Potter.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm struggling to see many candidates that are a guarantee of success, I've got to say. Potter might be a really good appointment, given the way he likes to build, but I'm not sure that he would be interested in it, if I'm totally honest. It seems like he is being very careful about what job he takes next. He is already being mentioned and I think he might even be the favourite at the moment to be the next England manager, with Gareth Southgate likely to step down after the Euros. For Graham Potter's next job, it is going to have to be a hell of an opportunity. That could be rebuilding Rangers. If they were getting genuine signs that he is interested in that, I could understand them looking at him as a replacement for Beale."

Who else is being linked with the Rangers job?

It is clear that the Rangers hierarchy are not solely targeting Potter as, according to MailOnline, Birmingham City manager John Eustace is also emerging as an early candidate to succeed Beale.

The report suggests the 43-year-old tactician has caught the eye with his work in the Midlands, where he has racked up 19 wins from 57 fixtures, while he also fits the bill as the Gers would prefer to appoint an up-and-coming coach.

Birmingham are seemingly preparing for life without Eustace, amid the speculation, as DC United boss Wayne Rooney is being linked with the St Andrew's hot-seat.

But Rangers are also looking at Chris Wilder after the board have put together a shortlist of four names to potentially replace Beale after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Wilder has been out of work since leaving Championship side Watford at the end of last season, where he had been appointed on a short-term contract.

Rangers star could leave in January

Reliable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Borna Barisic could head through the Ibrox exit door when the January transfer window opens for business if he is not tied down to a new contract in the coming weeks.

There is uncertainty over where the 30-year-old's long-term future lies as his current agreement, which allows him to pocket £18,000-per-week, has less than 12 months to run.

According to Croatian media outlet Germanijak, Barisic was being courted by Dinamo Zagreb before the SuperSport HNL side's deadline passed last week, but a move failed to come to fruition.

Although the left-back has been on Rangers' books since a £2.2million deal was struck with NK Osijek five years ago, he was also linked with a switch to the Premier League during the summer as Nottingham Forest showed interest.