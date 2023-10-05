Highlights Rangers could set their sights on handing Derek McInnes the managerial job as their search continues.

McInnes featured for the Gers during his playing career and is currently in charge of Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

Rangers are not expected to encounter any problems when attempting to agree a compensation package if they make their move for the tactician.

Rangers may appoint Kilmarnock chief Derek McInnes as their new boss as journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Ibrox hierarchy's manager search.

The Gers are preparing to enter a new era after choosing to make a change following last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen, which has left the Glasgow giants with a mountain to climb in their bid to beat Old Firm rivals Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers manager news - Derek McInnes

Rangers could raid Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock in their search for a new manager as, according to 90min, McInnes is held in high regard by key decision-makers behind the scenes at Ibrox.

The report suggests the Gers' admiration for the 52-year-old tactician has not waned despite his decision to turn down the chance to take charge in 2017, while agreeing a compensation package with his current employers is not expected to be an issue.

McInnes made 17 appearances in a Rangers shirt during his playing career, and has gone on to enjoy a respectable managerial career which has seen him lead St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen before heading into the Kilmarnock dugout.

It is understood that the Killie boss is the frontrunner for the job if the Scottish Premiership title-chasers opt to turn to a manager currently involved in the division as they look to fill the void.

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller has claimed that McInnes 'ticks the boxes' thanks to his connections to the club and previously managing in Europe during his Aberdeen tenure, but the Gers hierarchy have not made their move at this stage.

Derek McInnes' managerial record Matches 687 Won 321 Drawn 148 Lost 218 Goals for 998 Goals against 813 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jones understands that McInnes is in the running to be appointed after hearing his name being mentioned as a contender for the Rangers job.

The respected journalist is aware that former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has ruled himself out of the running, potentially strengthening the possibility of the Gers turning to McInnes, while AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen is also under consideration.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm just not sure what path Rangers are going to go down here. You hear different names being mentioned. I heard yesterday McInnes being mentioned and there have been various other managers. "Graham Potter's obviously decided he doesn't want to come into the conversation, but they've been looking at Pascal Jansen, who is in charge at AZ Alkmaar. "I think that Rangers really are just looking at spreading the net wide to see what's out there and, from there, trying to figure out where they're actually going to get some success. They shouldn't really rush into this one."

Who else is in the running to be named Rangers' next manager?

Frank Lampard could follow former England teammate Steven Gerrard in adding the Rangers job to his CV as, according to the Telegraph, he is open to filling the vacancy as he searches for a way back into the dugout.

The report suggests the ex-Chelsea boss, who has registered 83 wins since hanging up his boots, has been included on a shortlist of candidates put together by the key decision-makers behind the scenes at Ibrox.

Kevin Muscat has also emerged as a serious contender to be handed the reins as the Yokohama F Marinos chief is keen to hold discussions.

Although his current employers are desperate to hold onto the 50-year-old boss and have put a new contract on the table, he has held off putting pen-to-paper and a cut-price compensation package could be agreed if Rangers make their move.

But reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that sections of the Rangers fanbase do not feel Muscat is the right man to take the club forward and the links have brought back memories of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's reign.

Preston North End chief Ryan Lowe has been identified as an alternative option and Gers chief executive James Bisgrove has made tentative enquiries over what funds it would take to prise him away from the Championship club.

But it appears that Potter will not be appointed as he has ruled himself out of the running after showing no interest in filling the Ibrox vacancy despite currently being on the lookout for a fresh challenge.

It comes after the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss had been identified as the Scottish Premiership title challengers' top target and he also rejected the opportunity to take over at Ligue 1 side Lyon last month.