Rangers icon Alan Hutton is unsure whether the Scottish Premiership giants' incoming owners will turn to Coventry City boss Frank Lampard or offer Steven Gerrard an opportunity to return to Ibrox as they aim to pinpoint their preferred candidate to become the next permanent manager.

The Gers are edging towards entering a new era and having a fresh hierarchy in place ahead of next season as 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe and health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh are leading a group of investors who have reached an agreement in principle for the takeover.

Although Barry Ferguson is currently at the helm on an interim basis until the end of the campaign, having been chosen as Philippe Clement's successor in the aftermath of the Belgian tactician being sacked in February, key decision makers are on course to assess their options.

Lampard and Gerrard May be Options for Gers

Incoming owners could opt against keeping Ferguson in charge

Hutton has refused to rule out the possibility of Rangers aiming to lure Lampard away from Coventry - where he has won 14 of his 24 matches in charge - or looking into whether they should hand Gerrard the chance to make his way back to familiar surroundings if they opt against keeping Ferguson in the hot-seat for the long-term.

The Gers are 13 points adrift of Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, despite coming from behind to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory over Dundee thanks to Cyriel Dessers' stoppage time winner last weekend, and that has resulted in there being speculation over who will be at the helm on the opening day of next term.

Hutton is uncertain over what the incoming hierarchy will prioritise if they set their sights on making their mark at Ibrox by bringing in a manager of their own in the coming months. The former Rangers right-back, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Betway.com, said:

"It's probably the one time I've found it hard to pin somebody down. I know there's been talk of Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard going back - these types of big names who understand what it's like to play at a club when there's a lot of pressure. "But, with the takeover happening, it's difficult to put your finger on somebody because you have no clue what they're going to want from a manager when they come in. "Are they going to want someone who is from overseas? Have they already got their eye on somebody? Are they going to want someone Scottish? It's very difficult to tell at this moment. "What I would say is that Barry Ferguson is there and he has done well since he took over the job. He is in charge of that position at this moment. All he can do is his very best and see what happens come the end of it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard has been triumphant in 44 per cent of his matches in management, thanks to winning 97 of his 219 clashes at the helm

Lampard Previously Interested in Role at Ibrox

Coventry chief held positive talks before Clement appointment

Lampard has previously shown interest in taking charge of Rangers, with TEAMtalk reporting in October 2023 that he was keen to progress in the interviewing process after holding positive initial discussions, but he did not end up heading north of the border and currently finds himself in the midst of a promotion push with Championship side Coventry.

Gers legend Graeme Souness, who assisted the club in the recruitment process, has also publicly confirmed that he wanted to give the former Chelsea and Derby County chief the nod when he was identified alongside Clement as the leading contenders to replace the axed Michael Beale.

Lampard's former England teammate Gerrard already has pedigree in the Scottish Premiership, having guided Rangers to the title and 124 wins from his 192-match tenure before walking away in favour of the opportunity to manage Aston Villa, and he is currently on the market after quitting Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq earlier this year.

