Highlights Rangers sources are adamant that they have not made an approach ahead of potentially appointing Stuart Webber as their new sporting director.

The Welshman is in the process of leaving Championship side Norwich City, having also worked for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.

Rangers have been without a sporting director since Ross Wilson quit in favour of heading to Nottingham Forest earlier this year.

Rangers are 'firmly downplaying' speculation that they have made an approach for Stuart Webber to head to Ibrox as the Gers' new sporting director, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that an opportunity could present itself due to another admirer not being ready to pounce.

There has already been plenty of change during the early stages of the campaign, with Philippe Clement being announced as the Scottish Premiership title challengers' new boss after a poor run of form and early elimination from the Champions League forced the hierarchy to act.

But, having gone unbeaten during the early stages of the Belgian tactician's reign, Rangers are in the hunt for a sporting director to oversee recruitment ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business at the turn of the year.

Webber not on course to head to Rangers

Webber is not in line to be appointed as Rangers' new sporting director, according to Football Scotland, despite the key decision-makers stepping up their search for a candidate to fill the vacancy as they aim to progress off the pitch as well as on it.

The report suggests the Gers have not made an approach for the 39-year-old, who is still in a similar role at Norwich City despite resigning earlier this year, and he is not at the top of their list at this stage.

It comes after it emerged that Webber is on course to leave Carrow Road in the coming weeks, which led to Rangers and Championship side Leeds United setting their sights on potentially handing him a quickfire return to the boardroom.

But there are doubts over whether the Welshman is keen to head straight back into the firing line as he has ambitions of climbing Mount Everest and is scheduled to scale the world's tallest mountain next May.

Stuart Webber's CV Club Position Norwich City Sporting director Huddersfield Town Director of Professional Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Head of Scouting Queens Park Rangers Head of Scouting Liverpool Head of Scouting Wrexham Academy manager All information according to Transfermarkt

Rangers have been without a sporting director since Ross Wilson left Ibrox in favour of becoming the chief football officer at Premier League side Nottingham Forest in April, but Webber is not the only name they have been linked with in recent weeks.

The Gers have been considering whether to attempt to lure Sam Jewell away from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he has enjoyed huge amounts of success in the transfer market, with Moises Caicedo being among the arrivals he has overseen at the Amex Stadium.

Having signed the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder for a £4.5million fee from Independiente del Valle in 2021, he went on to smash the record for the most expensive British acquisition of all-time by sealing a £115million switch to Chelsea during the final weeks of the summer window.

Although Jacobs is aware that Webber is widely viewed as being the perfect option for Rangers to turn to, he has been informed that no discussions have been held over potentially profiting from his imminent Norwich exit.

The respected journalist understands that Leeds are another club who are not currently waiting in the wings for Liverpool's former head of scouting, who has previously been targeted by the Gers.

When asked about where Webber could end up, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"A more obvious fit would have been Rangers, who have actually tried for Webber before, but he didn't want to go. "A lot of people in the industry feel like Webber would be the perfect fit for Rangers, but sources close to Rangers are firmly downplaying that there has been any approach or that there have been any talks. "At the moment, there's nothing in the Leeds links. If Leeds do want to reunite Daniel Farke with Webber, they might have to be very patient because it sounds like Webber is looking to bide his time and take a bit of personal time out of the game before determining what his next move is."

Gers facing battle to hold onto £18k-a-week star

Serie A giants Roma have set their sights on landing Borna Barisic, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, after boss Jose Mourinho has prioritised adding a new left-back to his options at the Stadio Olimpico.

But I Giallorossi are not the only side in the hunt for the Croatia international, who has made more than 200 appearances during his time on Rangers' books, as Premier League outfit Aston Villa have also pinpointed him as a potential acquisition as they look to build on an impressive start to the season.

Barisic has become a more attractive proposition for his suitors as his £18,000-per-week contract is due to expire in just over six months, meaning the Gers are in a weak negotiating position and there is an increasing possibility that he could be bought for a cut-price fee in January.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful spell since heading to Ibrox in a deal worth up to £2.2million from NK Osijek five years ago, with him winning the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move away from Rangers will become a more likely option if a breakthrough is not made in contract negotiations ahead of the winter window.