Rangers icon Barry Ferguson is set to be appointed as the Scottish Premiership giants' new boss on an interim basis until the end of the season despite David Wagner and Derek McInnes being earmarked as potential long-term options to head into the Ibrox dugout in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gers are preparing to enter a new era after opting to sack Philippe Clement in the aftermath of suffering a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren last weekend, which resulted in falling 13 adrift of Old Firm rivals Celtic in the title race, and influential figures behind the scenes are looking to make a quickfire appointment.

Ferguson Edging Towards Ibrox Interim Role

Former midfielder has held discussions over Gers job

Ferguson is expected to grasp the chance to be appointed as Rangers' new interim chief on a deal until the end of the current campaign, according to GMS sources, after holding discussions with members of the hierarchy on Monday as they up the ante in their search for a fresh presence in the dugout.

The 47-year-old's last managerial stint came with Alloa Athletic - where he registered nine wins from 33 matches before parting company in February 2022 - but he has also taken charge of Kelty Hearts, Clyde and been caretaker chief at Blackpool ahead of entering talks with the Gers.

GMS sources have been informed that Ferguson is on course to move into the Rangers hot-seat ahead of their clash with Kilmarnock on Wednesday after being involved in productive negotiations, and he already has an affinity with the Glasgow heavyweights' fanbase thanks to his time on their books during his playing career.

The former defensive midfielder made more than 400 appearances and lifted silverware on 16 occasions during his time at Ibrox and will be tasked with attempting to get their season back on track even though the title appears to be out of reach due to falling further off the pace with another setback last weekend.

Wagner and McInnes are among the potential long-term options who could be selected to take over in the summer, GMS sources have been told, but Steven Gerrard is unlikely to return to Rangers despite seeking a fresh challenge in the wake of leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq last month.

