Highlights Philippe Clement is interested in taking over as Rangers' next manager after emerging as the favourite for the job.

The Belgian tactician has been out-of-work since being sacked by Ligue 1 giants Monaco during the summer.

Clement would head to Ibrox with plenty of managerial pedigree after lifting the title four times in his homeland.

Rangers managerial candidate Philippe Clement 'fancies the job' at Ibrox and could be the perfect fit for the Gers due to a key reason, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glasgow giants are preparing to enter a new era after a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen, which saw them fall further behind Old Firm rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, forced the hierarchy to act earlier this month.

Rangers manager news - Philippe Clement

Clement has emerged as the leading candidate to be named Rangers' next boss, according to The Scottish Sun, after he impressed the key decision-makers during discussions.

The report suggests the Belgian tactician is seen as the favourite to move into the Ibrox hot-seat after being given a ringing endorsement by midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who headed to Glasgow in a deal worth £1.7million from Standard Liege earlier this year, and the Gers' board will meet in the next 48 hours to make their final decision.

Raskin has claimed that Clement would be a good fit for the Rangers vacancy thanks to his attacking style of play and being able to bring clarity to the dressing room after an underwhelming start to the season, which ultimately led to the hierarchy deciding to make an alteration at the helm as they look to get their title push back on track.

The 49-year-old has been on the lookout for his next challenge since being sacked by Monaco during the summer, having fallen short of reaching their objective in Ligue 1 last season, meaning the Gers would not have to stump up a compensation package in order to acquire his services.

Clement - who has also managed SK Beveren, Genk and Club Brugge in his homeland - has won the Belgian Pro League title four times during his managerial career and held silverware aloft on seven occasions in total.

Philippe Clement's managerial record Matches 310 Won 168 Drawn 70 Lost 72 Goals for 611 Goals against 409 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jones understands that Clement is keen on heading back into the dugout by beating a host of other contenders to the Rangers job ahead of domestic football's return later this month.

The respected journalist feels the Gers would be making a shrewd appointment by opting for the out-of-work chief instead of a manager who is known for his exploits on the pitch rather than from the touchline.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Philippe Clement seems to be one that is a very interesting candidate to emerge. I think the fact he fancies the job is a good sign. "In terms of credentials, I also think he is a pretty good profile fit. Appointing him would be a bit of a risk because there are going to be a few unknowns around him. But, generally, this feels like a better path to go down instead of picking someone on name and standing, like you would be with someone like Frank Lampard."

Read more: Six things the next Rangers boss must do in their first six months at Ibrox

When will Rangers appoint their next manager?

Rangers are holding final interviews in London this week, according to Sky Sports, meaning interim boss Steven Davis in unlikely to be at the helm when Scottish Premiership action returns with Hibernian heading to Ibrox on October 21.

The report suggests chief executive James Bisgrove - who initially made tentative enquiries over what funds it would take to prise Ryan Lowe away from Championship club Preston North End - and chairman John Bennett are leading the process, with Yokohama F Marinos chief Kevin Muscat, former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner and AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen joining Clement in the race to be appointed.

But reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that sections of the Rangers fanbase do not feel Muscat is the right man to take the club forward and the links have brought back memories of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's reign.

Former Motherwell, Derby County and Nottingham Forest chief Billy Davies has also thrown his hat into the ring, insisting he is willing to take charge of the Gers until the end of the season.

Ex-Rangers midfielder and boss Graeme Souness is helping the hierarchy in their search for a new manager, with him being part of the delegation which met Lampard in London last week before the former Chelsea head coach was ruled out of the running.

Lampard was open to filling the vacancy, having been included on a shortlist of candidates initially put together by the key decision-makers behind the scenes, as he searches for a way back into the dugout.