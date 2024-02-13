Highlights Rangers boss Philippe Clement is optimistic of his side's chances of beating current table-toppers Celtic to the Scottish Premiership crown.

The Gers have only suffered one defeat under the Belgian tactician and could move to the summit with a three-goal victory over Ross County.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Rangers are in with a serious chance of winning their first title since 2021.

Rangers have 'new belief' as they bid to win the Scottish Premiership title, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Ibrox giants could beat Old Firm rivals Celtic to the crown due to being forced to contend with 'less pressure and expectation'.

The Gers will head into Wednesday's home clash against Ross County sitting just three points adrift of top spot, and Philippe Clement's charges will leapfrog their neighbours if they seal a three-goal victory over a side searching for their first domestic win since December 5.

Mohamed Diomande was among the fresh faces to head to Glasgow during the winter transfer window as Rangers looked to boost their chances of being crowned champions, with the midfielder joining on an initial loan which includes an obligation to make the permanent switch from Nordsjaelland for £4.3million, and they are putting increasing amounts of pressure on Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Clement confident in Gers' title pursuit

Clement has insisted that Rangers are capable of beating Celtic to the title, according to the Glasgow Times, and he believes they have managed to close the gap on their arch-rivals due to having no egos in the dressing room as they collectively work towards moving into top spot.

The report suggests that the Belgian tactician has every confidence that his squad will claim the bragging rights and lift domestic silverware despite inheriting a team which had suffered three Scottish Premiership defeats from their opening seven fixtures of the campaign when he took charge, while he has also set his sights on winning the Scottish Cup and Europa League.

Rangers have been in stunning form since the alteration in the dugout was made in October, with them being condemned to just one loss in all competitions under Clement's stewardship, and that has resulted in them closing the gap on Celtic ahead of Ross County's visit.

Related Rangers target Lawrence Shankland could 'make transfer' this summer Rangers target Lawrence Shankland is likely to leave Hearts in the near future as he prepares for a move away from Tynecastle

The former Monaco head coach has developed a feelgood factor within the dressing room and made Ibrox an attractive destination for transfer targets, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently telling GIVEMESPORT that APOEL Nicosia loanee Jefte was 'really pushing' to make the switch before the February 1 deadline.

But Clement has also attempted to take the pressure off his players ahead of potentially moving to the top of the Scottish Premiership standings, with winter recruit Diomande stressing that he and his teammates are not thinking about the opportunity to leapfrog Celtic on Wednesday night.

Rangers are looking to bring the title back to Ibrox for the first time since 2021, when Steven Gerrard was still at the helm, and coming out on top in the race to be crowned champions would allow them to get their hands on the trophy for the 56th time in their history.

Dean Jones - Rangers could profit from having less pressure than Celtic

Jones believes that Rangers have renewed optimism thanks to the immediate impact that Clement has made since heading into the hot-seat and already winning the Scottish League Cup this season, while their confidence will grow further if they succeed in moving into top spot by registering a convincing win over Ross County.

The respected reporter feels that the Gers could benefit from having less pressure on themselves due to falling a considerable distance behind Celtic in the title race during the early stages of the campaign, which resulted in the key decision-makers behind the scenes deciding to make a change in the dugout.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think they can win the title. There will be new belief at Rangers, especially if they do get to have a go at being the top club at some point because it has been a while since they could exert any authority in that position. "Sometimes, when you are the team doing the chasing and making up ground, we've seen that there can be less pressure and expectation attached to the scenario of trying to win the league. That could be a motivator for Rangers as they go on to try and win the title. "It does feel like it is going to be a bit of a slug-fest from here, with these teams going at each other game after game and win after win. But Rangers have put themselves in with a great shout, and that is a situation I definitely wouldn't have imagined earlier in the season."

Gers open to selling Butland as price tag emerges

Rangers value Jack Butland at up to £15million after he has shone since arriving in Glasgow, according to Football Insider, and they are bracing themselves for formal offers from suitors ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer.

The report suggests that the Gers would consider offloading the goalkeeper, who has kept 20 clean sheets over the course of 39 appearances this season, if their demands are met after he worked his way onto Birmingham City's radar during Wayne Rooney's short stint in the dugout.

Butland's form since heading north of the border has resulted in England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson admitting that he is on Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's radar ahead of Euro 2024, while statistics highlight that he has been in better form than current first-choice option Jordan Pickford.

Jack Butland's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Jordan Pickford this season Jack Butland Jordan Pickford Save percentage 80.7 72.2 Clean sheet percentage 62.5 33.3 Saves 1.88 2.79 Goals against 0.50 1.33 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 13/2/2024

Transfer insider Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old's arrival at Ibrox would lift the club on and off the pitch, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet despite being forced to contend with managerial upheaval.

Rangers are in a strong negotiating position if any admirers test their resolve with a lucrative proposal as Butland will still have three years remaining on his £25,000-per-week contract by the time the summer window opens, boosting their hopes of keeping him on board.