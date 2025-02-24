Rangers icon Barry Ferguson is the frontrunner to be installed as the Scottish Premiership giants' new boss on an interim basis after the Ibrox hierarchy decided against approaching Russell Martin in the aftermath of sacking Philippe Clement, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gers opted to wield the axe in the wake of a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren last weekend, which resulted in them falling 13 points adrift of Old Firm rivals Celtic in the race to be crowned champions, and they are poised to turn to a familiar face as they aim to overcome a testing period.

Ferguson Frontrunner to be Handed Ibrox Job

Gers icon poised to hold talks with hierarchy on Monday

Ferguson is likely to be installed as Rangers' interim manager until the end of the season, according to GMS sources, if an agreement can be found when he meets with influential figures on Monday ahead of a decision over Clement's long-term successor being revisited in the summer.

The 47-year-old already has an affinity with the Gers' fanbase, having made more than 400 appearances and lifted silverware on 16 occasions during his time with the Glasgow heavyweights in his playing career, and he is on course to be handed the opportunity to return to familiar surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Rangers have not approached Martin to hold talks over a potential move into the Ibrox hot-seat, having been seeking a fresh challenge since being axed by Premier League strugglers Southampton in December, and that could open the door for Ferguson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin guided Southampton to 34 victories and promotion to the Premier League during his 73 matches at the helm

The former defensive midfielder's last managerial stint came with Alloa Athletic - where he registered nine wins from 33 matches before parting company in February 2022 - but he has also taken charge of Kelty Hearts, Clyde and been caretaker chief at Blackpool ahead of entering discussions with the Gers.

Rangers are tempted to appoint an interim boss as there is a belief that it would be easier to find the right option in the summer, GMS sources have been told, while it would also allow the new owners to make the final call if the expected takeover by 49ers Enterprises goes through before the end of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/02/2025

