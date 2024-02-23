Highlights Rangers shot-stopper Jack Butland returning to the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 would come as a shock.

Three Lions goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson has confirmed that the 30-year-old is in contention to be selected ahead of the tournament in Germany.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Butland's hopes of earning a recall are complicated by facing stiff competition.

Rangers star Jack Butland's inclusion in the England squad 'would be a surprise' despite his form at Ibrox, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate could be seriously considering whether to offer the goalkeeper a chance to reignite his international career.

The Gers' shot-stopper has not represented his country since September 2018, when he won his ninth cap in a friendly win over Switzerland, but he has worked his way into the conversation over whether he should head to Germany for Euro 2024 after playing a pivotal role in Philippe Clement's side working their way back into contention for the Scottish Premiership title.

Butland has only missed one fixture during Rangers' entire campaign, with that coming in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, and he has managed to keep 21 clean sheets after making the goalkeeping position his own since heading north of the border during the summer.

Butland in contention for Three Lions recall thanks to Gers form

England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson has confirmed that Butland is in contention to earn a long-awaited recall for international duty, according to the Daily Record, after making a positive impression when his Rangers performances have been scrutinised throughout the campaign.

The report suggests that the 30-year-old, who joined the Gers after Crystal Palace chose not to renew his contract at the end of last term, is in the running to be included in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad and he will continue boosting his chances by frustrating opponents as the race to be crowned the Scottish Premiership champions heats up.

Although it is unlikely that Butland will overtake Jordan Pickford as Southgate's first-choice option between the sticks ahead of the tournament, with the Everton custodian failing to miss a competitive international fixture since a thigh injury ruled him out of England's Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany in September 2022, statistics highlight that he has been posting better figures this season.

Jack Butland's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Jordan Pickford this season Jack Butland Jordan Pickford Save percentage 79.3 72.0 Clean sheet percentage 61.5 32.0 Shots on target against 2.23 4.00 Wins 0.81 0.32 Goals against 0.50 1.32 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 23/2/2024

It is understood that Rangers are open to selling Butland if his £15million price tag is met when the transfer window reopens in the summer, having gained interest from Championship outfit Birmingham City during Wayne Rooney's short reign, but Clement's preference is to keep him on board after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Respected reporter Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the former Stoke City fan favourite's arrival in Glasgow would lift the Gers on and off the pitch thanks to his character in the dressing room, and he has gone on to be one of the most reliable performers in a turbulent campaign which has involved a managerial change.

Rangers are in a strong negotiating position if Butland's stunning form results in suitors emerging in the coming months as his £25,000-per-week contract still has more than three years to run, meaning Clement is not under pressure to sanction his departure.

Dean Jones - Butland's reliability means he could be shrewd option for Southgate

Jones would be shocked if England hand Butland a route back into international football as the likes of Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone are also vying for a spot in Southgate's squad ahead of Euro 2024, but his reliability means that he should not be ruled out of the reckoning.

The reputable journalist feels that the Rangers title-chaser could fit the bill as the Three Lions assess their options when it comes to seeking a third-choice goalkeeper ahead of the flight to Germany as he is a strong character in the dressing room and would be ready if called upon.

When asked whether Butland deserves a recall, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it would be a surprise, but more in the respect that England don't seem to need to go down that path at the moment, rather than any reflection on Jack Butland and his performances. "One of the things we know about Jack Butland is that he is actually a very good person to have around, even as a back-up goalkeeper, because of his character, the sort of person he is and the fact that he is pretty reliable when you do need to call upon him. "If that is what Gareth Southgate wants in a third-choice goalkeeper, he could be a good selection."

Rangers in danger of losing teenage talent Smith to Arsenal

Premier League title challengers Arsenal are preparing to offer Rangers a six-figure compensation package for Alexander Smith, according to The Sun, after the north Londoners have been tracking the 15-year-old attacking midfielder for a prolonged period of time and are ready to pounce.

The report suggests that the Gunners are poised to open discussions with the Gers after plotting a move for the teenager, who has won five caps for the Scotland under-16 side, meaning that Clement could see him embark on a fresh challenge without being able to hand him any senior action.

Related Rangers will 'keep conversations open' with Jefte over summer move Rangers could look to revisit a deal for Fluminense left-back Jefte during the 2024 summer transfer window at Ibrox.

It is understood that Smith has worked his way onto Arsenal's radar as boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are expected to proritise signing youthful talent in the coming months, resulting in the Rangers academy product being in line to join the likes of Billy Gilmour and Rory Wilson in heading to the Premier League ahead of making his first-team debut for his current employers.

Although the switch to the Emirates Stadium would come as a blow for Clement, transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gers target Lawrence Shankland will make a decision over his Heart of Midlothian future in the summer, meaning a move to Ibrox could be a possibility.