Highlights Kris Boyd criticised VAR's impact on the game between Rangers and Kilmarnock, citing inconsistent and delayed decisions.

The Gers' VAR woes have led to frustration, despite calls for and against them.

Boyd and fellow Sky Sports pundit Chris Sutton agreed on the need for improvement, advocating for faster, more consistent and thorough officiating.

Rangers' home clash against Kilmarnock sprung up a frantic first 20 minutes when it came to VAR drama, red cards and own goals - and Kris Boyd has slammed the officials behind the screens by asking what level of refereeing Scotland's officials are at.

The Gers started as the better side with a few shots on goal, and whilst they could have been awarded a penalty when Cyriel Dessers was tripped in the box, the Nigerian striker was ruled offside after a VAR check. It appeared only a matter of time until the Light Blues found a way to break the deadlock, but instead it was captain James Tavernier who opened their scoring - by turning into his own net, to give the away side a shock lead.

It wasn't long before he had a chance to redeem himself after a lengthy VAR check saw Joe Wright dismissed after he was adjudged to have handled on the line from a Dujon Sterling effort, which was originally called as offside on Fabio Silva. But Tavernier's subsequent miss from the penalty spot wrapped up an exhausting opening quarter of the game - which left Boyd berating the title chasers for being the architects of their own downfall.

Boyd: "Everybody Is Frustrated" With VAR

Gers icon was apoplectic with the decisions made at Ibrox

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rangers legend Boyd wasn't happy with what he had seen - and VAR picked up the brunt of the criticism in a nervy first-half in Glasgow. He said:

“You look at the time it took to get to that… I understand why the fans are frustrated, everybody’s frustrated. The inconsistency, you have to be stronger. “You don’t want to speak down on people, but you have got to ask yourself the question - what level of referee is Steven Kirkland? Why is he officiating on VAR? I’ll say it before, and I’ll say it again - we have got full-time VAR referees. Why are they not operating our machines?”

And Chris Sutton backed up his usual foe, stating that he made his mind up within 15 seconds. The former Celtic man said:

“The in-stadium experience has to be improved, but I totally take Kris’ point. The handball incident, that was two-and-a-half minutes. We can see it within 15 seconds. Why does it take that long? “In the early stages there was too much re-refereeing, and that is not what we want.”

Rangers had equalised at the end of the first half through Silva, with the Portugal striker appearing to silence the Ibrox crowd after lifting the weight off of their shoulders.

Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm Clash is Vital

Gers cannot afford to slip up

Long-time rivals Celtic and Rangers face off at Parkhead on Saturday, May 11 in what is a huge clash at the top of the table. A Hoops win will all but wrap up the title for them, and a draw would leave them with one hand on the trophy; although a Rangers victory would put the two level, separated only by goal difference - inspiring what will be a tense final day of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers recorded 102 points in 2020/21 - their best-ever return in the top-flight.

Rangers have only won one title in the previous 12 years, coming in 2020/21 after going unbeaten under Steven Gerrard; and they will want to end what has been a two-year absence without the title.

Related Rangers Set to Miss Out on Ben Johnson James Tavernier isn't getting any younger at Rangers but the club have seen a bid to source his replacement turned down.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-05-24.