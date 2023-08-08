Rangers boss Michael Beale could cause 'backlash' if he makes a key decision over Danilo when Servette head to Ibrox on Wednesday, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gers will be eager to bounce back in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg after making the worst possible start to their Scottish Premiership campaign.

Rangers latest news - Danilo

Rangers were not afraid to splash the cash in order to sign Danilo last month as, according to Sky Sports, Dutch outfit Feyenoord could bag up to £6million after sanctioning the move.

The report suggests the striker had been a long-term Gers target, having racked up 18 goal contributions last season, and they finally got their man after initially failing with proposals.

It is understood that Danilo was particularly keen to head to Ibrox as he has been handed a contract worth close to £39,000-per-week, allowing him to more than double his previous pay package at Feyenoord.

The Brazilian's arrival came after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that discussions with his then-employers had been progressing.

But, despite forking out a big-money fee and handing him a lucrative contract, Beale only afforded Danilo a 28-minute cameo appearance from the bench as Rangers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season last weekend.

The early setback in the title race resulted in the Gers chief admitting 'the excitement over the summer is going to be tempered' ahead of taking on Swiss side Servette as they seek a passage through to the Champions League group stage.

What has Dean Jones said about Danilo?

Jones was shocked when Danilo was not named in Rangers' starting line-up on the opening day of the season, and he feels that has to change quickly.

The respected journalist believes Beale could anger sections of the fanbase if he names the 24-year-old on the bench for the second fixture in succession when Servette head to Glasgow on Wednesday.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It’s surprising Danilo wasn’t in the starting XI [against Kilmarnock] and I think, moving forward, almost any fan would put Danilo in a team they were drawing up.

"I’d imagine the European game is an opportunity to put this into action and if that doesn’t happen and things don’t go well, there could be a bit of backlash."

What's next for Rangers?

Glen Kamara's days at Rangers could be numbered as, according to MailOnline, Leeds United are weighing up a move ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who made 35 appearances last season, has been identified as a potential replacement for Tyler Adams by the Championship club as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Although Kamara's £21,000-per-week contract still has two years to run, meaning Rangers are not under pressure to sanction his exit, he was not named in Beale's matchday squad at Kilmarnock and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

It led to the Gers placing a £5million price tag on the Finland international earlier this summer, amid interest from England, Italy and France.

Kamara has registered 20 goal contributions over the course of 193 outings in a Rangers shirt, winning two pieces of silverware along the way.