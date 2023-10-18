Highlights Rangers have handed Philippe Clement the managerial reins as they look for an upturn in fortunes following an underwhelming start to the season.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes the Belgian tactician's track record highlights that he can guide the Gers to title challenges.

Clement turned down more lucrative contract offers in order to embark on a fresh challenge in Glasgow.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has the 'personality and coaching credentials' to push the Gers towards the Scottish Premiership title after journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the new Ibrox chief.

The Glasgow giants' hierarchy have succeeded in making an alteration in the dugout ahead of the domestic campaign getting back underway with a clash against Hibernian this weekend.

Clement has penned a contract which will keep him at Ibrox until 2027, according to Sky Sports, after being appointed as Rangers' new manager as they seek an upturn in form.

The report suggests the Belgian tactician, who had been on the lookout for his next challenge since being sacked by Monaco during the summer, met his players for the first time on Monday and is expected to name Stephan van der Heyden as his assistant.

It has emerged that Clement turned down more lucrative proposals from other suitors due to his desire to turn Rangers' fortunes around, while he is confident of being given the time needed to implement his ideas and methods.

The 49-year-old was the subject of an eleventh hour approach from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, who put a £13million contract on the table as they looked to tempt him away from accepting the role at Ibrox, but he opted against taking advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East.

Clement has been handed the reins after emerging as the leading candidate to be named Rangers' next boss, having impressed the key decision-makers during initial discussions.

The former Genk and Club Brugge chief has arrived in Glasgow with plenty of managerial pedigree, thanks to winning the Belgian Pro League title four times and holding silverware aloft on seven occasions in total.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers were going down the right path by choosing to pursue Clement instead of going for a manager who is known for his exploits on the pitch rather than from the touchline, with Frank Lampard initially being among the candidates to move into the hot-seat.

Philippe Clement's managerial record Matches 310 Won 168 Drawn 70 Lost 72 Goals for 611 Goals against 409 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes Clement's experience shows that he will not be overawed by the challenge he is facing at Rangers, while he can only take the Gers on an upward trajectory after an underwhelming start to the campaign which has seen them fall behind Old Firm rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and eliminated from the Champions League before the group stage.

Having spoken to contacts, the reputable journalist is confident that the new man at the helm is capable of pushing the Ibrox outfit to another level as they seek regular silverware.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The manager has a very good track record at some clubs that you could take seriously. He knows what it's going to take to be successful at a club like Rangers. "There's not an immediate attachment to the support base, but he is coming in at a time when he has got an opportunity to take the team in one direction. Things have been so bad recently that, surely, this team can only move upwards. "I think Rangers really need this appointment to be right because there have been a lot of changes in the last few years, and they need some consistency. "From what I've heard of him so far, his personality and coaching credentials can really push Rangers back to where they expect to be, which is challenging to win the Scottish Premiership."

361-game Rangers legend to hold talks over backroom staff role

Steven Davis and Alex Rae could form part of Clement's backroom staff, according to The Scottish Sun, and the Rangers boss is preparing to hold discussions with both men.

The report suggests the Antwerp-born chief is keen to have someone who has a deep understanding of the club in a coaching role, while Colin Stewart is expected to remain as goalkeeping coach.

Davis was appointed as Rangers' interim manager as they searched for a new boss, ahead of selecting Clement, and there is no doubt that he knows the Scottish Premiership title-chasers inside out as he is revered as a legend at Ibrox.

The 38-year-old has made 361 appearances over the course of two spells on the Gers' books, scoring 27 goals and providing a further 70 assists for his teammates along the way.

Rae also counts Rangers among his former clubs, with him being handed 36 outings before eventually returning to familiar surroundings in a coaching capacity.

Clement, who has been tipped to bring an attacking style of play and clarity by midfielder Nicolas Raskin, clearly wants to build an instant connection with the fanbase.