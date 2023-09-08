Highlights Rangers have been urged to consider Graham Potter as a potential replacement for Michael Beale if he is interested in the job.

The Gers have held discussions via third parties as they attempt to gauge whether the ex-Chelsea chief would be keen to head to Glasgow.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has also emerged as an early candidate to succeed Beale if a change is made in the dugout.

Rangers should take Graham Potter into 'serious consideration' if it becomes clear that he is willing to replace Michael Beale in the Ibrox dugout after a key development, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gers boss Beale is under increasing pressure after already falling behind in the Scottish Premiership title race and exiting the Champions League before the group stage.

Rangers latest news - Graham Potter

According to Football Insider, Rangers have tentatively sounded out Potter over heading into the Ibrox hot-seat after he has been identified as a strong candidate to potentially succeed Beale.

The report suggests discussions have been held with the 48-year-old tactician, who has been out of work since his sacking by Chelsea in April, via third parties as the Gers hierarchy remain unconvinced over whether Beale is the right man for the job.

Rangers have potentially been handed a boost in their attempts to land Potter as he has turned down the opportunity to take charge of Lyon, who are on the lookout for a new boss after an underwhelming start to the Ligue 1 campaign.

Although reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Beale is going nowhere despite sections of the Rangers fanbase calling for him to resign, it appears the key decision-makers behind the scenes are keeping their options open.

That is because Birmingham City chief John Eustace is also emerging as an early candidate to be handed the reins if the ex-Queens Park Rangers head coach is shown the door.

Michael Beale's record as Rangers boss Games in charge 37 Won 26 Drawn 4 Lost 7 Goals for 81 Goals against 40 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Potter?

Jones believes Rangers will need to seriously consider making a change in the dugout if Potter is open to succeeding Beale.

But the respected journalist has warned that the Glasgow giants would be better off sticking with their current manager instead of attempting to poach Eustace away from Championship outfit Birmingham.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT on Friday afternoon:

"If Rangers can upgrade from Beale then deciding to move on from him is fine, but I do have reservations about exactly what they can expect. I’m hearing that nothing is imminent around his future. I would personally like to see him given a bit more time to turn this season around because he’s highly thought of in the game generally and good coaches like him are supposed to identify issues and find solutions. But if someone like Graham Potter shows an interest in the job then, of course, you might get to a point where that becomes a serious consideration. I’m just not sure how likely that is. Beyond Potter, there are names like John Eustace being mentioned, and I don’t really see the point of that. If that’s the route they want then I think you might as well stick by Beale. If Rangers are going to change manager, it has to come with a sense of excitement, pedigree and should have a philosophy attached to it. A name that is not particularly established and has no evidence or proof that he is going to be any more successful than Beale would probably be best avoided. The fans will want someone special as their next boss. There must be a fear that if they axe Beale and then get in someone that doesn’t definitely elevate them, they’re going to be playing catch up for years."

Rangers star could be set for imminent move

Beale could be forced to contend with Borna Barisic moving onto pastures new within the next 24 hours as, according to Croatian media outlet Germanijak, he is being courted by Dinamo Zagreb.

The report suggests the SuperSport HNL side have set their sights on recruiting the left-back, who linked up with the Gers in a £2.2million deal from NK Osijek five years ago, and could pounce ahead of their transfer window slamming shut on Friday.

Dinamo Zagreb are looking to use Barisic's precarious contract situation to their advantage as his current Rangers deal, which allows him to pocket £18,000-per-week, has less than 12 months to run.

Cashing in on the Croatia international, who has already made seven appearances during the opening stages of the new season, would come as a blow for Beale as he is unable to source a replacement until January unless he chooses to dip into the free agency market.

But transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a contract extension cannot be ruled out despite Premier League side Nottingham Forest also showing interest prior to the deadline.

The 30-year-old has made the left-back position his own since arriving at Ibrox, enjoying 208 outings and racking up 61 goal contributions along the way.