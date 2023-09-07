Highlights Rangers striker Sam Lammers has struggled to rediscover his best form since sealing a switch during the transfer window.

Gers chief Michael Beale moved quickly to sign the Dutchman from Serie A side Atalanta in a £3million deal.

Lammers was dropped from the starting line-up for the Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic last weekend.

Rangers star Sam Lammers is already showing 'anguish' during the early stages of his Ibrox career due to a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Gers spent in the region of £14million as boss Michael Beale looked to strengthen his squad during the summer window, they are already playing catch-up in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Rangers latest news - Sam Lammers

Rangers moved quickly to get Lammers through the door as, according to Sky Sports, they forked out £3million in order to strike a deal with Serie A side Atalanta in June.

The 26-year-old headed to Glasgow after finding the back of the net more than 30 times over the course of his senior club career, but he has struggled to rediscover his best form since switching into new surroundings.

In fact, Lammers has only got his name on the scoresheet once in nine Rangers appearances, with that solitary strike coming in a convincing win over Livingston last month.

The striker's lack of end product resulted in him being dropped to the bench for the Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic last weekend, and he came in for criticism when he entered the fray as the Gers eyed a leveller.

Having missed a golden opportunity to grab an equaliser, after rounding Bhoys goalkeeper Joe Hart, the Daily Record only handed him a 5/10 match rating.

How Sam Lammers compares to his Rangers teammates this season Danilo 3.3 shots per game Sam Lammers 3.3 shots per game Cyriel Dessers 2.0 shots per game Jose Cifuentes 2.0 shots per game Todd Cantwell 2.0 shots per game All statistics according to WhoScored

What has Dean Jones said about Lammers?

Jones has noticed that Lammers has started to show signs of distress when he has failed to find the back of the net during the early stages of his Rangers career.

The respected journalist has hinted that the former Netherlands under-21 international has been putting too much pressure on himself to produce the goods as he looks to impress the Gers' supporters.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, one goal from nine matches isn't a good enough return. But you can start to see the anguish in his face now when the chances are passing him by, and that's a little bit concerning because you really don't want your players in the frontline losing confidence that easily. But I think part of the reason is that he is just desperate to give these Rangers fans what they want and get them to where they want to be. It's really, really tough. Rangers are creating chances, but they've just got to make sure that they're finishing them, and it does seem to be a problem."

What next for Rangers?

It appears that Beale's job may be under threat as, according to MailOnline, Birmingham City chief John Eustace is emerging as an early candidate to replace him in the Ibrox dugout.

The report suggests there are doubts over the ex-Queens Park Rangers boss' long-term future at the helm after exiting the Champions League ahead of the group stage and already suffering three defeats since the new season got underway last month.

Although reputable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Beale is under increasing pressure after some sections of the fanbase have called for him to resign, he is understood to be going nowhere at this stage.

The 43-year-old has led the Glasgow giants to 26 wins from his first 37 matches at the helm, although seven losses have been suffered along the way.