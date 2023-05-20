Rangers star Fashion Sakala will be presented with an 'opportunity' to make the Gers' centre forward role his own after Alfredo Morelos' Ibrox exit is confirmed, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Morelos' £33,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of the month, meaning he is set to become a free agent unless there is a late U-turn and he agrees fresh terms.

Rangers latest news - Fashion Sakala

Sakala grabbed his ninth goal of the season, according to Transfermarkt, when he got his name on the scoresheet during a convincing 3-0 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic last weekend.

It came just a matter of weeks after the Zambia international was described as 'hopeless' by former Hibernian striker Tam McManus, having missed a gilt-edged chance during the Gers' Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to the same opponents.

Sakala has been on Rangers' books since signing a pre-contract agreement to join from Belgian side KV Oostende two years ago.

The 26-year-old is on a contract worth £8,300-per-week at Ibrox, but he has been forced to bide his time before becoming a more regular member of the starting line-up.

What has Dean Jones said about Sakala?

Jones believes Morelos' imminent departure will present Sakala, who is valued at £4million by Transfermarkt, with a chance to make the striker role his own at Rangers.

However, the journalist feels the former Spartak Moscow man needs to be more consistent if boss Michael Beale is going to build a team around him.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It's definitely an opportunity for him. One thing he's got to find now is some consistency.

"What you're going to get from him is so unpredictable. Sometimes, when he's on the ball, that can be a good thing because things can work out well. He's got an edge to him but, at the same time, it could go the other way sometimes."

How does Sakala compare to Morelos?

According to FBref, Sakala has averaged more assists and shots per 90 minutes than Morelos this season, which emphasises that he is a dangerous force in the final third of the pitch.

The Zambian has also found the back of the net 21 times and registered a further 15 assists in 88 appearances for the Gers.

While Morelos has been significantly more prolific than Sakala, having been on target on 124 occasions, that has come over a much longer period.

Beale will have the opportunity to dip into the transfer market for further attacking options in the summer, but Sakala deserves to stake a claim.