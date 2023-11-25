Highlights Rangers target Lawrence Shankland could take his and the Gers' goalscoring form to "another level" at Ibrox.

The Hearts centre-forward would fill a gaping hole for Philippe Clement's side in the number nine slot.

Rangers are preparing for the 2024 winter transfer window and have been linked with a move for an ex-star.

Rangers target Lawrence Shankland could take his and the Gers’ goalscoring form to “another level” if he signed for the Ibrox outfit in 2024, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the club’s potential signing the centre-forward.

Philippe Clement’s Light Blues squad have enjoyed a recent turnaround in form following his appointment for the Glasgow giants in October 2023.

But Rangers lack a consistent centre-forward who can significantly boost their chances of success in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League when they return to action from the November international break. The Gers hope to regain their ability to challenge for the league title this term after failing in their ventures during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

Rangers enjoying a positive run of form

Rangers endured a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 campaign, having completely revamped their squad during the 2023 summer transfer window. Key players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos left Ibrox when their contracts expired in June.

Meanwhile, key midfielder Glen Kamara departed for Leeds United towards the end of the summer market. However, Michael Beale welcomed nine new faces to Rangers, including the additions of forwards Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, and Sam Lammers, midfielder Jose Cifuentes, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Abdallah Sima on loan.

The Gers started the 2023/24 campaign in the worst possible fashion, losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock in their Premiership opener in August. Succumbing to PSV Eindhoven in a two-legged Champions League play-off ensured Rangers would drop into the Europa League group stages. Home losses to Celtic and Aberdeen eventually cost Beale his job in October.

Clement was chosen as the former Queens Park Rangers head coach’s successor later that month and hit the ground running, beginning with a 4-0 Premiership victory over Hibernian on 21st October. Since the Belgian's appointment, the Gers have remained unbeaten, have successfully navigated their way to the Viaplay Cup final, and are in pole position to secure progression to the knockout phase of the Europa League. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT (2nd November) that Clement has begun to show “really encouraging” signs at Ibrox.

However, Rangers still lack an out-and-out goalscorer. Right-back James Tavernier leads the way with six strikes, mainly from the penalty spot. Clement’s side have been linked with a move for Hearts striker Shankland, who pundit Lee McCulloch has claimed could be worth as much as £5m. The 28-year-old has bagged 11 goals and registered two assists in 20 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit this term, hinting that he could provide more cutting edge in the final third for Rangers.

Lawrence Shankland - season-by-season Hearts stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2022/23 47 28 4 9 1 2023/24 20 11 2 5 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Shankland to Rangers

Jones has been impressed with Shankland’s form from a goalscoring point of view and believes the centre-forward has the traits that a fanbase wants to see. The transfer insider is interested to see if the Gers pursue a deal. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's the identity of Shankland. I think what he's been able to do so far in Scottish Football has been impressive from a goals point of view. Also, I think he's got the traits a fan base wants to see in your striker. With the level of players around Rangers helping him score goals, I think he would go to another level. So, I think this would be a signing that would work, and it will be very interesting to see if Rangers go out and pursue it.”

Rangers transfer news

As the winter transfer window edges closer, the Rangers rumours begin to gather pace. One player unlikely to make the switch to Ibrox is former winger Kent. According to Vatan (via the Daily Record), initial talks have concluded that Rangers cannot cover the 27-year-old’s salary demands in any loan move from Fenerbahce. The Turkish giants are expected to seek alternative routes to offload Kent.

Meanwhile, Sports Digitale reports that Ridvan Yilmaz’s agents will meet with Clement and Rangers officials as the 22-year-old weighs up his future owing to a lack of playing time. The Daily Record claims that Rangers are talking with young winger Ross McCausland over a new deal at Ibrox. The 20-year-old recently earned his first senior cap for Northern Ireland and has forced his way into Clement’s thinking, albeit mainly as a substitute.

Rangers return to action on 26th November when they travel to Aberdeen. They will be looking to avenge a defeat that cost Beale his job last month. The Gers then play Aris Limassol in their penultimate Europa League group-stage match. Victory could potentially secure their place in the knockout stages of Europe’s second-tier continental competition.

