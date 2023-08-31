Rangers could allow Leon King to leave Ibrox on loan for the remainder of the season, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on a potential destination for the young centre-back.

Michael Beale aims to have a settled squad heading into the remainder of the season after Friday’s transfer deadline.

Rangers transfer news – Leon King

It’s been a mixed start to King’s Rangers career who now finds himself out of favour despite getting a regular run in the side last season. The centre-back enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ibrox last time out, making 26 appearances in all competitions. However, the 19-year-old found his game time limited following the arrival of Beale, who replaced Giovani van Bronckhorst in November.

According to The Herald, King could leave Rangers before Friday’s transfer deadline as English clubs eye up a loan move for the £4,000 per-week earner. Contracted until the summer of 2026, King is considered a promising talent, and a move south of the border to a Championship or League One outfit could be just what he needs to continue his development both physically and mentally.

The teenager has dropped below Conor Goldson and John Souttar and hasn’t played for the Gers this season, hinting that a temporary spell away could suit all parties. And with Rangers interested in Leicester City and Australia centre-back Harry Souttar, King could continue to find minutes hard to come by this season.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Rangers and King?

Jones has claimed that Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers is a potential destination for King, with Beale having a “good understanding” of suitable clubs in the English Football League pyramid.

Asked if a loan for King was a possibility, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “It looks likely. It's all about personal development and growth for him this season. They want him to continue to build his character in the game. And Beale has a good understanding of clubs within the Football League ladder that could probably help with that in England.

“I think a club in the Championship would be good. I did hear that there is some potential around QPR and a few others, so I think something will happen. And I think he's good for many teams in the Championship because he can be versatile across the backline if needed.”

What next for Rangers?

Rangers are focused on outgoings and incomings in the remaining hours of the transfer window as Beale looks to mould his own squad. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara is on the verge of joining Leeds United as the Glasgow giants aim to cope without his imperious presence in the centre of the park.

Rangers must recover from their disappointing Champions League play-off exit to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening when they welcome Celtic to Ibrox on Sunday afternoon. The Glasgow giants’ clash represents the first meeting between Scotland’s biggest clubs this season, with Rangers having the chance to leapfrog the Hoops with a victory.