Key Takeaways Rangers lost to Lyon in an error-strewn game.

Alexandre Lacazette showcased his skill, while Malick Fofana impressed.

Errors plagued Rangers, with key missed opportunities and defensive lapses contributing to the loss.

Rangers lost 4-1 to Lyon in an exciting Europa League game littered with errors. James Tavernier looked set to give the home team the lead with a good clean strike that Lyon keeper Lucas Perri did exceptionally well to save. By now, Rangers had made a great start, playing on the front foot and trying to make things happen, before Vaclav Cerny missed a sitter, putting the ball over the bar from only yards out.

Rangers then got caught when Rayan Cherki made a great run into the box, before Malick Fofana curled the ball home for 1-0. Rangers would have forgiven for being a little shell-shocked, but they rolled up their sleeves and quickly equalised. The goal came after calamitous defending from Lyon, with a mistimed header from Tolisso led to Tom Lawrence poking home the equaliser.

Rangers then upped the ante when it came to errors. Under little pressure, Connor Barron directed a blind pass in his own half that Fofana ran away with before teeing up Lacazette to calmly side-foot Lyon into the lead. Rangers rallied until the stroke of half-time, when Lacazette hit a scorching strike outside the box to give Lyon a two-goal lead. While the French team looked vulnerable defensively, they had more than enough going forward to keep Rangers at arm's length.

The Scottish outfit continued to show effort in the second half, but they simply fell short in quality. This was demonstrated when Raylan Cherki drove past Tavernier to create a tap-in for Fofana to make it four-one. The last thirty minutes played out with Lyon in total control.

Rangers Statistics Lyon 5 Shots on target 8 6 Shots off target 3 45% Possession (%) 55% 2 Yellow Cards 2 3 Corners 2 13 Fouls 2

Match Highlights

Rangers Player Ratings

Jack Butland - 7/10

Made an excellent save from Fofana at 2-1 to keep Rangers in the game, but could do nothing to stop Lacazette's goal that made it 3-1 to Lyon.

James Tavernier - 4/10

Will think back to his fantastic chance in the first few minutes that was brilliantly saved by the Lyon goalkeeper. Question marks over his defending in the second half and was brought off with around half an hour to go.

Robin Propper - 5/10

An honest performance but was at times chasing shadows as Fofana and Cherki ran amock for Lyon with Rangers having little answer to that threat.

John Soutter - 5/10

Did what he could but was challenged by the quality of the Lyon attacking play.

Jefte - 6/10

Tried to get on the front foot and take the game to Lyon.

Mohamed Diomande - 6/10

Rangers player who will have to reflect that he was playing against superior opposition.

Connor Barron - 5/10

Will deeply regret his involvement in Lyon's second goal when he played a blind pass, but to his credit he didn't hide and continued looking for the ball.

Vaclav Cerny - 5/10

Missed a sitter in the first half, but this was far from the only mistake made in this game.

Tom Lawrence - 6/10

Alert in the box to be on hand to score the Rangers leveler. Continued to battle on while up against a strong attacking Lyon side. He looked to have hurt himself in the process of scoring and had to come off at half-time.

Nedim Bajrami - 7/10

Up against a better team, so he had his hands full. Tried to show some industry in carrying the ball forward, but his efforts weren't enough to get Rangers back into the game.

Cyriel Dessers - 5/10

Made a nuisance of himself to help create Rangers' equalising goal, but didn't have the quality to cause Lyon enough problems.

SUB - Kieran Dowell - 6/10

Came on at half-time to replace Tom Lawrence, but was up against it with Lyon already being three-one up.

SUB - Neraysho Kasanwirjo - 5/10

By the time the Dutchman came on the game was all but over.

SUB - Nicolas Raskin - 5/10

Gained some good European experience, but the game was over as a contest by the time he came on.

SUB - Dujon Sterling - 5/10

Difficult to judge his cameo as the game was already lost.

Lyon Player Ratings

Lucas Perri - 7/10

Made a fantastic close-range save from Rangers captain James Tavernier to not only deny the home side what seemed a certain goal.

Ashley Maitand-Niles - 6/10

Not tested as much as Rangers would have liked to have seen. With Lyon going four-one up relatively quickly, he had a comfortable evening.

Clinton Mata - 6/10

Didn't have too much to do on the night. Was taken off just before halftime due to injury after an okay performance.

Duje Caletta-Car - 6/10

Despite looking vulnerable off the ball Rangers were unable to put sufficient pressure on the Croatian.

Corentin Tolisso - 5/10

Made a serious misjudgment when trying to head back to his goalkeeper in the first-half led to Rangers' equaliser, but was also involved on one of Lacazette's goals, while also diving a little too often, a mixed bag of a performance.

Nemanja Matic - 5/10

His rating is affected by only lasting 28 minutes before having to come off injured.

Jordan Veretout - 6/10

Quietly composed and happy to do so his work in the engine room.

Malick Fofana - 9/10

Showed his predatory instincts with a superb finish for the opening goal in the first half, before going on a great run to set up Lacazette. Full of pace and skill and with good finishing ability, a star man who at times ripped Rangers apart with his pace and trickery.

Alexandre Laczette - 7/10

Extremely composed in taking his chance to put Lyon two-one up, the French side looked to him for an example and leadership to navigate this game.

Rayan Cherki - 8/10

Despite a refusal to track back, showed plenty of quality in tight spaces. Given his control and vision, it is no surprise that English Premier League clubs are rumoured to be interested in him. A close runner for man of the match.

Sub - Maxence Caqueret - 6/10

Came on after half an hour for the injured Matic, put in a shift to allow Lyon's attacking players to push on.

SUB - Mahamadou Diawara - 6/10

Did nothing wrong, but the game was dead and buried when he came on.

SUB - Said Benrahma - 6/10

Booked unnecessarily for kicking the ball away, but looked dangerous.

Sub - Moussa Niakhate - 6/10

Brought on shortly before half-time for Clinton Mata and was rarely troubled as Lyon ran away from it.

Sub - Ernest Nuamah - 6/10

Part of a treble substitution with 14 minutes left to give Lyon's wingers a break.

Man of the Match

Malick Fofana

Showed everything a great winger needs, pace, an ability to beat an opponent, run with the ball and provide a good finish, not to mention the ability to pick a pass.

Fofana did all of these things at Ibrox and at times he ripped Rangers to shreds with his direct play, getting a goal and creating another. Still at only 19 years of age he looks a very promising prospect. With Lyon looking a little vulnerable at the back, it was imperative for them to carry a strong attacking threat. Along with Lacazette and Cherki, that is exactly what Fofana did.