Rangers will be looking to continue their momentum in the Europa League when they face Lyon at Ibrox on Thursday. The four previous meetings between the two sides have all been inside the last 17 years, with the Scottish side's only win over Lyon coming in their first meeting in 2007 - a 3-0 victory at the Stade de Gerland. Rangers would be very happy with a similar scoreline in this fixture, but the likelihood of such a big win is not favoured by the bookmakers.

Lyon have endured fairly indifferent form so far in this season's Ligue 1 campaign, having lost three of their six games, but they did win at Toulouse on the weekend. A 95th minute winner by Malick Fofana gave Lyon a 2-1 victory and some much-needed momentum for their visit to Ibrox.

Rangers are in a similar situation, currently sitting outside the top two in the Scottish Premiership. The Scots are on more of a roll though. Having secured a place in the League Cup semi-final, they recorded an impressive Europa League win in Malmo. Then, over the weekend, they overcame Hibernian 1-0, making this game nicely poised.

Result Odds: Rangers are Slight Favourites

Rangers Win - 6/4 | Draw - 12/5 | Lyon Win - 13/8

Lyon kicked off their Europa League campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over 2024 Europa Conference Champions Olympiacos. Among the goals that night was former West Ham and Algerian international Said Benrahma. Their league form has picked up more recently, having suffered a disappointing 3-2 home loss to Marseille, despite the away side being reduced to 10 men after only five minutes.

Rangers have had their own share of disappointing results this season, notably a 3-0 loss to their Old Firm rivals Celtic. They come into the game free of any fresh injury concern, with this game likely to be coming slightly too soon for striker Danilo, who is still to fully overcome a knee injury.

Rangers vs Lyon - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Rangers Win 6/4 2.50 +150 Draw 12/5 3.40 +240 Lyon Win 13/8 2.63 +163

Score Predictions: Rangers Likely to Seal 2-1 Victory

Rangers Win 2-1 - 8/1 | Lyon Win 1-0 - 9/1 | Rangers Win 3-0 - 20/1

The bookmakers list the most likely winning score as 2-1 Rangers at 8/1, but Lyon are very similarly priced at 9/1 to nick the game 1-0. Once you move out of the realms of a two-goal win for either side, odds quickly begin to shoot upwards, with a 3-0 Rangers win at 20/1. The bookmakers don't see this one as a goal fest given the 20/1 odds for a 3-3 draw.

Rangers vs Lyon - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 11/2 6.50 +550 Rangers win 2-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Rangers win 1-0 17/2 9.50 +850 Lyon win 1-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Draw 0-0 10/1 11.00 +1000

Both teams are scoring of late, but their evenly matched form is favouring a tight and all around lower scoring game. This is highlighted with odds of just 3/1 for under 1.5 goals in the game.

Rangers vs Lyon Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/80 1.01 -8000 Under 0.5 10/1 11.00 +1000 Over 1.5 1/5 1.20 -500 Under 1.5 3/1 4.00 +300 Over 2.5 8/11 1.73 -138 Under 2.5 EVS 2.00 +100 Over 3.5 15/8 2.88 +288 Under 3.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 4.5 9/2 5.55 +450 Under 4.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Over 5.5 10/1 11.00 +1000 Under 5.5 1/80 1.01 -8000

Goalscorers Odds: Familiar Face Could Open the Scoring

Anytime Goalscorers: Dessers (Rangers) - 9/5 | Lacazette (Lyon) - 17/10

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has scored seven goals in 11 games this season and is 9/5 to score anytime in the game or 11/2 to open the scoring. Alexandre Lacazette poses a threat up top for Lyon and is priced accordingly at 17/10 to score any time in the game.

Dessers was on the score-sheet twice in Rangers' 3-0 Scottish League Cup quarter-final win over Dundee. He will be keen to get back among the goals. Lyon's goals have been fairly well spread out this season, with Nigerian striker Gift Orban getting two in the league so far.

Rangers Goalscorer Odds vs Lyon Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Cyriel Dessers 11/2 6.50 +550 9/5 2.80 +180 Hamza Igamane 13/2 7.50 +650 21/10 3.10 +210 Zak Lovelace 7/1 8.00 +700 12/5 3.40 +240 James Tavernier 15/2 8.50 +750 11/4 3.75 +275 Tom Lawrence 15/2 8.50 +750 13/5 275 +275

A familiar face to British football fans, Alexandre Lacazette is the favourite Lyon player to score first, while striker Gift Orban, who has been among the goals in Ligue 1, is 2/1 on to score at any time for the visitors.

Lyon Goalscorer Odds vs Rangers Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Alexandre Lacazette 5/1 6.00 +500 17/10 2.70 +170 Georges Mikautadze 6/1 7.00 +600 15/8 2.88 +188 Gift Orban 13/2 7.50 +650 2/1 3.00 +200 Rayan Cherki 8/1 9.00 +800 11/4 3.75 +275 Wilfried Zaha 17/2 9.50 +850 11/4 3.75 +275

Prediction and Best Bets

Lacazette can deliver in 1-0 win for Lyon

Although slight second favourites, Lyon are still dangerous customers and offer a significant threat to Rangers. Their recent win over Olympiacos demonstrates they are a side not to be underestimated. If they can withstand the opening 20 minutes, when Ibrox will be rocking, they have the potential to get in behind the Scots and nick the game, with the wily old hand Alexander Lacazette very much used delivering on to the big occasion.

Best Bets

Lyon to win one-nil (9/1)

Alexandre Lacazette to score first (5/1)

Under 1.5 goals (3/1)

Lyon to have five or more corners in each half and Rangers to have one or more cards in each half (80/1)

Nemanja Matic shown a card (21/10)

Gift Orban to have one or more shots on target (4/7)

Away goalkeeper to make five or more saves (4/1)

Draw at Half Time and Lyon to win (11/2)

All odds via PaddyPower.