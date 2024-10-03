Rangers will host Lyon in their second Europa League fixture of the campaign on Thursday night as both sides look to continue their perfect starts in the competition. The Scottish side defeated Swedish outfit Malmo, while Lyon came out on top against Olympiacos.

Rangers are on a positive run of form at the moment, winning all of their last four games in all competitions, scoring seven times without conceding a single goal. Lyon are also on an impressive run of form, winning their last two games, securing a 95th winner in their previous fixture.

Attention now turns back to European action, with Rangers facing one of the toughest sides in the competition.

Rangers Team News

Clement has multiple injury problems

Heading into the game, manager Philippe Clement has multiple injury issues to contend with. Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Ridvan Yilmaz, and Oscar Cortes are all on the sideline, while Mohamed Diomande will need to prove his fitness to make the Europa League clash.

Diomande missed the game against Hibernian, so it will be interesting to see whether he can make a return against Lyon. Clement will certainly be desperate to have his strongest squad available against tricky opposition.

Philippe Clement on injuries

It's good news for Rangers supporters as Clement confirms that Diomande will be in the squad to face Lyon. The Rangers boss also added that Yilmaz has returned to training, but he's not going to be ready for selection on Thursday evening. Diomande will return and Yilmaz is edging closer, but Clement confirms that no other player who was previously injured will be back in the squad...

“Yes (Mohamed Diomande) will be back in the squad yes. Nothing special for the rest. The guys who were out, they will stay out. Ridvan is training with the team now for the first times but he will not be ready to be in the selection yet. It’s too early and it’s too dangerous so we need to take a little bit more time for that.”

Rangers Predicted XI

Dessers to return

Cyriel Dessers missed the previous fixture with young striker Hamza Igamane starting in a centre-forward role. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Dessers return to the starting XI for Clement's side, with the striker scoring seven goals in 11 games so far this season.

Diomande has been an important cog in the Rangers machine this term, so we could see him slot straight back into the side to face Lyon.

Rangers Predicted XI XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers

Rangers Predicted Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Fraser (DEF), King (DEF), Sterling (DEF), Kasanwijro (DEF), Balogun (DEF), Raskin (MID), McKinnon (DEF), McCausland (MID), Dowell (MID) Igamane (FWD), Lovelace (FWD).

Lyon Team News

Niakhate could return

Moussa Niakhate is edging closer to full fitness as he returns from injury. The former Nottingham Forest defender was an unused substitute against Toulouse last time out as he recovers from a muscle injury. Pierre Sage has plenty of options to call upon in attack on Thursday - Ernest Nuamah, Gift Orban, Said Benrahma, Wilfried Zaha, Alexandre Lacazette, and Georges Mikautadze all expected to be fit and available.

Lyon Predicted XI

Mikautadze to lead the line

Lyon did secure an impressive 2-1 victory over Toulouse in their previous fixture, but we could see a host of changes from Sage for this one. The likes of Nuamah and Orban were left out of the squad at the weekend, but they could be involved this evening.

Rayan Cherki, the talented youngster, is one of the players to watch, and he's expected to take his place in the starting XI for the Ligue 1 outfit. There's a host of household names in the Lyon squad, including former Premier League stars Nemanja Matic, Wilfried Zaha, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Lyon's Predicted XI: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Caqueret; Zaha, Cherki, Fofana; Mikautadze.

Lyon's Predicted Substitutes: Lopes (GK), Niakhate (DEF), Abner (DEF), Kumbedi (DEF), Veretout (MID), Tessmann (DEF), Matic (MID), Diawara (MID), Akoukou (MID), Lacazette (FWD), Nuamah (FWD), Orban (FWD).