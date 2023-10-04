Highlights Frank Lampard is one of the top candidates to become the next manager of Rangers, as sources have confirmed talks between the club and Lampard.

Lampard is reportedly interested in the Rangers job and discussions have included which signings he could bring to Ibrox.

Other potential options for Rangers include Pascal Jansen and Kevin Muscat, but they may face difficulties securing a high-profile manager like Graham Potter.

Rangers are looking for their next manager at Ibrox and sources have now revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea icon Frank Lampard is ‘one of the top leading candidates’ to join the Gers.

Rangers manager news – Frank Lampard

The Glasgow-based outfit have endured a tumultuous start to 2023/24, having accrued just 12 points in seven domestic outings, while their most recent league 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen was the end point for Michael Beale.

More glaringly, however, it has been their inability to progress in Champions League that has persistently vexed their loyal fanbase. The club were dismantled by PSV Eindhoven in the Qualification Final at the back end of August as the Dutch outfit ended their two-legged affair with Rangers 7-3 to the good.

As such, Lampard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career in west London, has been pinpointed as a potential option to take over the reins. However, it’s important to remember that he is yet to firmly find his feet in the managing world having struggled at the helm of English trio Chelsea, Derby and Everton over the past six years.

The vacant spot in Glasgow now has his name written on it and BBC Sport have suggested the Englishman is keen on becoming the latest Gers head coach with Michael Beale shunted out by the club.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

Rangers’ stance on appointing Frank Lampard

Rangers have intensely looked at the Chelsea cult hero to be Beale’s worthy successor as they view their next appointment to be a long-term appointment. Sources have confirmed to GMS that three rounds of talks – over the phone and direct - with Lampard have occurred over the last two weeks.

At 45 years old, Lampard is viewed in the younger bracket of managers on the market as things stand, and his age could play into his hands should the Englishman be keen to take over the all-important post.

Of course, no decision has been made as things stand, but the club’s higher-ups will be keen to fill the gap as soon as physically possible as they look to improve their league standing, while becoming more of a force continentally, too.

Does Lampard want the Rangers job?

According to GMS sources, Lampard is keen to re-integrate himself back into the managerial echo chamber at Rangers, while his promising links to former club Chelsea could allow them to lure a plethora of fringe players away from the capital club.

He is currently on a break after his insipid interim spell in charge at Chelsea as his second spell at his former club didn’t exactly go to plan, but The Telegraph have reported that he is willing to accept a new managerial challenge if the right project presents itself.

Lampard once described a friendly against Rangers as “the best friendly” he has ever played in which highlights his affinity to the club but, of course, only time will tell.

Frank Lampard - Managerial Career Statistics Team Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Chelsea (Caretaker Manager) 06/04/23 30/06/23 11 0.45 Everton 31/01/22 23/01/23 44 1.00 Chelsea 04/07/19 25/01/21 84 1.75 Derby 01/07/18 03/07/19 57 1.63 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Which Chelsea youngsters could Frank Lampard sign from Chelsea?

As mentioned, Lampard’s rapport with Chelsea could be an exciting proposition for Rangers given they sit in third place seven points off arch-rivals Celtic, who are flying under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers. GMS sources have stated that Lampard has already mentioned some potential Chelsea youngsters that he may be able to attract, albeit on a temporary basis.

One of those could be Malang Sarr, who has not taken his career to the heights expected of him when he arrived at Stamford Bridge. Having been free to leave in the summer, the defender was unable to secure a move away meaning a transfer in January is highly expected – and Rangers could swoop in for a cut-price.

The future of Ian Maatsen, 21, is also currently in the balance with his contract set to expire at the end of 2023/24. Although the Evening Standard have reported that Chelsea have entered fresh contract talks with the youngster, his employers were willing to let the Dutchman go in the summer which could entice Rangers to consider the youngster.

With Chelsea likely to enter January in search of another centre-forward option, Armando Broja’s game time may see another dent. Lampard sung the praises of the 22-year-old as he marked his first start of 2023/24 with a goal against Fulham and could bring him to the Ibrox to kick on his promising career.

What other managers are on Rangers’ shortlist?

A club the size and stature of Rangers will, however, be keen not to rush such an important decision, given there are a litany of options that could be feasible picks. Managerial trio Pascal Jansen, Kevin Muscat and Graham Potter are also names that are on Rangers’ managerial shopping list.

That being said, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Potter, who is currently out of a job, doesn’t seem overly keen on taking the vacant spot at the helm. He also added that their financial constraints would perhaps hinder their ability to secure the former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion boss at the Ibrox.

Jones recently told GMS that Rangers are also keen admirers of Jansen and Muscat with the reliable reporter even suggesting that the former would be ‘very interested’ in taking up the challenge, while fans feel as if Muscat would be a repeat of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Jones revealed to GMS.