Rangers have had a busy transfer window with no fewer than nine incomings so far this window, alongside their ten outgoings as the Gers undergo a huge shakeup in the Scottish top-flight - and that could continue with the potential signing of Josip Brekalo from Fiorentina, with the Croatian seemingly on the peripherals of their squad and in Rangers' sights.

Brekalo, described as a 'baller', burst onto the scene as a youth player at Dinamo Zagreb which led to a huge move to Wolfsburg as a 17-year-old - but despite making over 100 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit alongside loan spells at Stuttgart and Torino, he has lost his way in recent years. Just 12 top-flight appearances in 2022/23 means that he had to force his way back into their side but after he failed to do so, a move could be on the cards - with Rangers making contact.

The winger could be on his way to Ibrox in the coming weeks

Viola News states that Philippe Clement has an opportunity to sign the Croatian winger from Fiorentina this summer, with the Glaswegian side aiming for huge recruitments this summer in a bid to end Celtic's three-year hold on the Scottish Premiership title.

Brekalo spent the second half of last season on loan at home nation outfit Hajduk Split, scoring two goals and registering eight assists in just 14 league games to leave his stamp on the division - however, after returning to Fiorentina following the expiration of his loan deal, his future is reportedly 'far away' from La Viola.

Rangers's Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 27 2nd Losses 7 2nd Goals Scored 87 2nd Goals Conceded 32 2nd Points 85 2nd

Fiorentina have appointed a new manager in Raffaele Palladino over the summer months and he has given Brekalo chances during pre-season, but he is not a first choice for the new gaffer and as a result, Fiorentina have made him available in the market.

Clubs from the UK have made contact for Brekalo and fellow out-of-favour teammate Jonathan Ikone, with Brekalo ending up on Rangers' radar - and the report states that whilst negotiations are 'far' from being in 'full swing', there is interest from Clement's side for the wide man.

Rangers have made contact, and that could be to find out the conditions for a deal for Brekalo with the winger on the exit trail - in which they could take advantage of his situation.

Rangers Have Plenty of Wide Options

The Gers need to strengthen elsewhere first

Rangers do have wide options in their squad heading into the new campaign, but Brekalo would bring an experience and youth that they only have in Vaclav Cerny at present.

Todd Cantwell's future remains uncertain after he reportedly requested a move away from Ibrox, and although Alex Lowry and Scott Wright are on the books, Brekalo, once dubbed the 'Croatian Arjen Robben', would offer something different on the wings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brekalo scored 18 goals in 124 games in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg and Stuttgart combined.

He would mainly be competing with Cerny, loanee winger Oscar Cortes, youngster Ross McCausland and Welshman Rabbi Matondo - though the latter has been linked with Leeds United on Wednesday morning and potential doubts are surrounding his future under Clement.

Rangers' defence wasn't too much of an issue last season with just 32 goals conceded in 38 league games, but it was their attack being eight goals behind Celtic that was the key and Brekalo could offer something different to change the tide.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-08-24.