Rangers are expected to be 'quite busy' in the remaining week of the summer transfer window, as they continue their pursuit of Almeria's Kaiky, journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glaswegian side earned their first win of the new season on Saturday, defeating Motherwell 2-1 at Ibrox. Having ultimately finished comfortably behind Champions Celtic last season, the Gers will be eager to close that gap this time around, and may look to add some late acquisitions in order to do so.

The likes of Jefte, Connor Barron, Vaclav Cerny and Robin Propper have all arrived as additions, but manager Philippe Clement is eager to enact more activity in the next seven days. Romano has revealed that such business is plausible, with Almeria's Kaiky possibly the most immediately likely deal to materialise.

Rangers to be 'Quite Busy'

They've added eight players already

Clement arrived in Scotland last October, and led his team impressively for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, winning 29 games out of 42 in charge. The Belgian head coach is keen to build on this relatively strong start to his tenure, with new signings a pivotal aspect in regard to ensuring this.

Last season's loan star Diomande has joined on a permanent deal from FC Nodsjaelland, expected to provide competition in the attacking midfield areas. Meanwhile, winger Cerny has signed on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg, promising young left-back Jefte arrives from Fluminese and experienced central defender Robin Propper has been acquired from FC Twente.

A number of other less significant players have been added to Clement's ensemble, but the former Monaco manager is in the market for more in what is left of the window. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning (23 August), transfer guru Romano provided an update in regard to the state of affairs at Rangers:

"They tried to sign Kaiky in the last 24 hours, they had a bid rejected from Almeria. It was close to €1million, plus a buy option around €7million. Almeria are not selling the player for these conditions. "So let's see if Rangers will decide to return or not, but I think Rangers will be also quite, quite busy. That position has to be covered, the center back position. And then let's see some other opportunity in the last minute. For sure, that could be a possibility."

Kaiky, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Segunda División side Albacete, where he made 12 league appearances. The young centre-back is highly thought of in Brazil, being described as "spectacular" previously, and the Ibrox-side are expected to return with an improved offer after their initial bid was rejected.

Kaiky's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 8 Minutes Played 523 Goals 1 Pass Accuracy 82.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.14 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.72

Rangers Looking at Full-backs

Williams and Bradaric have been linked

While Romano's update and the pursuit of Kaiky would suggest Rangers' priority is signing a centre-back in the last week of the window, the volume of links to full-backs would suggest this is another area of concern. The Light Blues are reportedly keeping tabs on Salernitana left-back Domagoj Bradaric, although they face competition from Cagliari for the Croatian's siganture.

Meanwhile, the Scottish outfit also want to sign former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams. The Englishman is available on a free transfer after being released by United, with Clement understood to be attracted to the player's versatility. Given his contractual situation, or lack thereof, a deal could be quick and convenient to bring to fruition.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/08/2024