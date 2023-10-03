Highlights A 48-year-old head coach doesn't seem interested in becoming Rangers' next manager, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The next Gers boss must have a deep understanding of the club and the ability to improve the team.

Rangers travel to Aris Limassol for their second Europa League group stage game of the season on Thursday evening.

Rangers’ potential managerial target, Graham Potter, “doesn’t sound like he’s interested” in the vacant Gers post at Ibrox, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the nous of head coach required.

The Glasgow giants are looking for the next person to take the reins in the dugout following last weekend’s sacking of Michael Beale.

Rangers manager news – Graham Potter

Last Sunday, Rangers confirmed they had parted company with Beale after a disappointing start to the Scottish Premiership season leaves them in third place, three points behind St. Mirren and seven behind leaders Celtic.

The Gers also failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages after a 7-3 aggregate defeat to Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven at the play-off stage demoted them to the Europa League. Beale had earned some respite following a 1-0 victory over Real Betis in their Europa League opener. But last Saturday’s home defeat to Aberdeen in the Premiership, which follows Premiership losses at Kilmarnock and Celtic, was deemed the final straw.

Rangers appointed Steven Davis to lead their interim coaching team whilst the club search for Beale’s successor. According to BBC Sport Scotland, the Glasgow giants will take their time in their managerial search, aiming to settle on a suitable appointment.

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that the Rangers board appreciate Yokohama F. Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat and AZ Alkmaar’s Pascal Jensen. However, the former seems to be an unpopular choice with fans. He also indicated to GIVEMESPORT last month that Potter could have been sounded out as a Beale replacement, with the 48-year-old having been out of work since his sacking from Chelsea in April.

However, Record Sport understands that the former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach has ruled himself out of the running, as he decides on his next steps in management. Potter has already turned down the opportunity to manage Ligue 1 giants Lyon, hinting that a return to English football could be top of his priority list.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

Potter could be a good fit, but Rangers' financial ability to pull it off is uncertain – Dean Jones

Jones believes the next Rangers manager must understand that finishing second in the Premiership would be regarded as a failure, and they must appoint someone with the nous to improve the side. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think if you're a Rangers fan right now, you could see the Beale thing wasn't going well. What do you need? You just want assurances that things are going to turn out alright. It’s one of the only leagues in the world where finishing second is a major failure, and that is what everybody's understanding has to be coming into the job. “So, it must be someone who's got a complete understanding of Rangers and the nous to back it up or someone who just has a standing in the game that is just undeniable that he's going to help your team improve. So, I think when you start to look through the other contenders mentioned, Potter looks like a good fit, but I'm not sure financially if they could do it, or it doesn't sound like he's interested in it at this stage. But that does seem like a manager that might work out.”

Read More: Six things the next Rangers boss must do in their first six months at Ibrox

Alternative managerial options on Rangers’ shortlist

Jensen, Muscat and Potter aren’t the only names being floated around in line for the Rangers vacancy, as the Gers aim to appoint an appropriate successor to Beale. According to the Daily Record, Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has emerged as a contender for the Rangers post. The 45-year-old has started the season impressively with the Lilywhites, guiding them to third place in the Championship.

Former River Plate boss Marcel Gallardo has also been linked with the Rangers job, having impressed when working for the Argentine giants. The 47-year-old could be keen on a European opportunity and could turn his attention to the Gers vacancy should he be offered an interview.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Sun report that former Leeds United and RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch could be in the running for the Ibrox job and is third favourite behind Muscat and Potter, respectively.

What next for Rangers and Davis?

Davis must keep his side focused on on-pitch matters as Rangers travel to Aris Limassol for their second Europa League group stage clash. The Gers hope to build on their 1-0 victory over Real Betis last month to put themselves in prime position to make the knockout stages of Europe’s second-tier continental competition.