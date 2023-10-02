Highlights Rangers are considering a 50-year-old head coach as a potential replacement for Michael Beale as manager, and he is said to be "very interested" in the job.

Beale was sacked following last weekend's 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Aberdeen.

Interim head coach Steve Davis is prepraing the side for their trip to Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Rangers “like” manager Pascal Jensen as an alternative to Yokohama F. Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat at Ibrox, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the AZ Alkmaar boss’ level of interest in the job.

The Gers are on the lookout for a new manager after a difficult start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Michael Beale sacked – Reaction

On Sunday evening, Rangers confirmed the departure of head coach Michael Beale after under 12 months in charge, after a disappointing string of performances made his position untenable. The 43-year-old was appointed Gers manager last December, leaving Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers to take on the job.

However, a trophyless tenure followed, and a 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen last weekend compounded a poor start to the season, and Beale was relieved of his duties. Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes some of the Rangers faithful thought Beale was out of his depth, with the inevitability of his departure increasing as the campaign wore on.

Rangers must ensure they begin work on prioritising replacements as they hunt for Beale’s long-term successor at Ibrox.

Rangers manager search – Potential replacements

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Rangers could have sounded out former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter in recent weeks. The 48-year-old has been out of work since being sacked as Chelsea manager in April, having overseen a dramatic decline in form at Stamford Bridge.

However, his part in turning Brighton from relegation contenders to a side pushing European football stands him in good stead, suggesting he would be an excellent coup for Rangers. But the Daily Record understands that Potter has no interest in taking on the Gers job and is taking time to consider his next move in management.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT claims that Muscat is interested in taking on the vacant Rangers post. The Australian succeeded Ange Postecoglou as Yokohama F. Marinos head coach following his departure for Celtic in the summer of 2021. He has just won the J-League title, having already secured the A-League title as Melbourne Victory’s head coach in his previous role.

According to The Scotsman, Kilmarnock head coach Derek McInnes is next on the list after Muscat, hinting that the club are prepared to go in various directions for their next appointment. The Daily Record claims that boss Marcelo Gallardo, Gary McAllister, Scott Parker and Frank Lampard are in contention to succeed Beale in the Ibrox dugout. Football Scotland has named former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, Philippe Clement and Birmingham City head coach John Eustace as other candidates.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

Jensen would be ‘very interested’ in the Rangers job – Dean Jones

Jones has been made aware that AZ Alkmaar head coach Jensen is liked by Rangers and the 50-year-old would be “interested” in the job. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I believe that Muscat is one of the ones they are looking at. There are reasons to believe that that could be a success if you look at the coaching path he's trying to take right now and the links he's got there. But the noise from the fans does not feel like that will be the right appointment. They don't seem to be on board with going for Muscat. I know also that Rangers do like the AZ Alkmaar coach Jensen, and he would be very interested in the job. So, that's another one to consider.”

What next for Rangers this month?

It promises to be a massive month in the story of Rangers’ season, with the appointment of Beale’s successor taking precedence. On the pitch, the Gers squad must remain focused as interim head coach Steven Davis leads his side into several huge fixtures.

Rangers travel to Aris Limassol in their second Europa League group stage game, aiming to build on their 1-0 triumph over La Liga outfit Real Betis two weeks ago. A win would put the Glasgow giants on course to progress to the knockout stages of Europe’s second-tier continental competition, with a top-placed finish guaranteeing a spot in the last 16.

On Sunday, Rangers travel to St. Mirren, looking to put last weekend’s disappointing home defeat to Aberdeen behind them and overtake their opponents, who currently sit three points above them in the Scottish Premiership table. After the season’s second international break, home clashes against Edinburgh duo Hibernian and Hearts take place either side of the Gers’ third Europa League group stage clash at Sparta Prague. It promises to be a season-defining few weeks at Ibrox, with Rangers hoping to make a swift appointment in the dugout.