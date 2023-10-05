Highlights A 62-year-old head coach has expressed interest in becoming the next Rangers manager, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gers have played Steve Davis in interim charge during their search for the Ibrox outfit's next boss.

Rangers face Aris Limassol in Cyprus in their second Europa League group stage clash this evening.

Rangers are searching for a new manager at Ibrox as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals to GIVEMESPORT a piece of information he has received on Steve Bruce’s interest in the Gers head coach vacancy.

The Glasgow giants hope to make a swift managerial appointment whilst interim head coach Steve Davis takes charge.

Rangers manager news – Latest

Rangers are looking for a new permanent head coach, with several intriguing names touted as of Thursday. Former England manager Sam Allardyce, who most recently took charge of Leeds United’s final four games of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, has admitted that he would be honoured if asked to take the reins at Rangers. Speaking to the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, the 68-year-old hinted that he would struggle to turn down the proposition of managing the Ibrox outfit if handed the opportunity.

Meanwhile, in what will come as a blow to the Gers, AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jensen has suggested there is no chance he will leave the Eredivisie outfit for the Glasgow giants Speaking ahead of his side’s Europa Conference League clash with Legia Warsaw, the 50-year-old said (via the Daily Record):

“I don't know if there has been contact with AZ, but there has been no contact with me. I also received it and received some messages from England, but I don't know where it came from. It's completely out of the question.”

Herald & Times group journalist Chris Jack claims when speaking to Rangers Review that sources have informed him that Yokohama F. Marinos head coach and former Light Blues full-back Kevin Muscat has an interview with the club scheduled over the manager’s vacancy. However, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that supporters are concerned the 50-year-old could be another Giovanni van Bronckhorst, sacked after a poor run of results last season.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that former Chelsea and Everton head coach Frank Lampard wants to speak to the Rangers board over the vacancy. The 45-year-old hopes to get back into management, having served an unsuccessful spell as Chelsea’s interim manager towards the latter stages of last season.

The Telegraph claims that ex-Monaco boss Philippe Clement is in the running to be the next Gers manager but could compete with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab for his signature.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

Steve Bruce is interested in the Rangers job – Dharmesh Sheth

Sheth has revealed that Bruce has put his name in the hat to become the next Rangers manager after being put forward by the club's board, The 62-year-old has been out of work since his sacking at West Bromwich Albion in October 2022. The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“One bit of information I got yesterday was that Bruce was interested in the job. His name has been put forward to the Rangers hierarchy. But I think there is a situation there. They've got a European game in Cyprus this evening. But some of the hierarchy at Rangers have stayed behind in Glasgow to try and get this sorted and get this decision right because, as it stands, they're already a long way behind Celtic, generally, but also a long way behind them in the table. They will need to get this one right if they are to close that gap in the short term and particularly in the long term too.”

What next for Rangers?

Rangers must aim to appoint a new manager during the season’s second international break, with the next few weeks offering the club a chance to take stock and evaluate their managerial candidates. Interim head coach Steve Davis hopes to build on Rangers’ 1-0 Europa League group stage victory over Real Betis two weeks ago, when they travel to Aris Limassol this evening. The Gers then travel to second-placed St. Mirren on Sunday afternoon, hoping to overtake their opponents in the Scottish Premiership table and close the gap on league leaders Celtic.

Rangers hope to have a new head coach in place for the side’s return from the international break when Hibernian visit Ibrox on 21st October, before a trip to the Czech Republic to take on Sparta Prague on 26th October in their third Europa League group stage clash. The Gers round off the month when they welcome Hearts to Ibrox on 29th October, hoping to eat into their Glasgow rivals’ lead at the top of the Premiership table.

Read More: Ranking the 12 worst Champions League teams in history, including Rangers