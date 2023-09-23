Highlights Rangers' 1-0 victory over Real Betis is a "massive win" for head coach Michael Beale and could rejuvenate the club.

The 48-year-old head coach has been under pressure this season.

The Gers welcome Motherwell and Livingston to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership and Viaplay Cup respectively, in their next two games.

Rangers’ 1-0 victory over Real Betis in their Europa League opener at Ibrox on Thursday evening could be a “massive win” for head coach Michael Beale, as journalist Dean Jones drops his verdict ahead of an important spell of games.

The Gers are well-placed to progress to the knockout stages of Europe’s second-tier competition after earning an impressive three points.

Rangers news – Michael Beale

Beale has been under scrutiny since August following Rangers’ inability to progress to the Champions League group stages. Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter could have been sounded out to replace the 43-year-old head coach. The Gers were beaten 7-3 in their two-legged Champions League play-off with Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven.

The defeat means that Rangers dropped into the Europa League for the first time since they reached the final in 2022, losing out on the trophy to Eintracht Frankfurt following a penalty shootout. The pressure was ramped up further after Rangers fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to arch-rivals Celtic that weekend, placing them four points behind what is likely to be their closest title challengers.

However, last week’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory at St. Johnstone earned Beale some respite, leaving the Gers in fourth place before this weekend’s fixtures. And a 1-0 victory over Betis has proven that Beale has the credentials to manage in European competition, with clashes against Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague on the horizon.

Despite the continental win, Beale has been criticised for his lack of homegrown players, having not picked any Scottish players in the starting XI in Thursday's fixture.

Michael Beale - Rangers Record Matches 38 Win ratio 71% Draw ratio 11% Loss ratio 18% Goals for 83 Goals against 41 Stats according to FootballDatabase.eu

What has Jones said about Rangers and Beale?

Jones claims that, whilst the football wasn’t outstanding, Rangers’ “commitment, dedication and outcome to the occasion” was impressive. The journalist believes it could be the start of a three-match run of games which could “rejuvenate everybody” around the club. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“A massive win for Beale, and even though the football was not outstanding, the commitment, dedication and outcome to the occasion was. Betis are a good La Liga side, so winning should breed confidence. He can come under scrutiny for a lack of Scottish players in the starting XI, but at the end of the day, he's dealing with big injury problems, he's under intense pressure to pick up wins, and he has gone and delivered. I think this is a big step forward as it's the start of a three-match run of games at Ibrox that can rejuvenate everybody and bring new belief to what can be possible this season.”

What next for Rangers?

Rangers must immediately refocus after their impressive European victory as attentions turn to Motherwell’s visit on Sunday afternoon. Three points would further strengthen Beale’s hold on his job as the Gers aim to close the gap on league leaders Celtic.

Next Wednesday sees Livingston travel to Ibrox in a Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Rangers should go all out to secure their progression to the semi-finals, having seen their Glasgow rivals knocked out at Kilmarnock in the previous round. Therefore, this represents an excellent opportunity for a trophy, as Rangers aim to compete on all fronts this term.