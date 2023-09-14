Highlights Michael Beale is under immense pressure as Rangers manager due to a series of poor results at Ibrox.

The Gers travel to St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday lunchtime.

Beale hopes to turn the team's fortunes around and prove himself as the right man for the job during upcoming matches, including the beginning of their upcoming Europa League campaign.

Rangers manager Michael Beale faces a massive game when his side travel to St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday lunchtime, as journalist Dean Jones namedrops a potential replacement to GIVEMESPORT who could have been “sounded out” at Ibrox.

The Gers have endured a disappointing start to the season following a string of poor results before the international break.

Rangers manager news – Michael Beale

It has been a difficult few weeks for Beale, who must garner a response from his Rangers side on the club’s return to action following the international break. Things had looked to have turned around after the Gers’ shock 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Rangers responded with comfortable victories against Livingston and Ross County whilst sealing their progression to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup after an uncomfortable 2-1 win over Greenock Morton. Beale’s side also made it to the Champions League play-off stages, beating Swiss Super League outfit Servette 3-2 over two legs.

PSV Eindhoven lay between Rangers and a second consecutive appearance in the competition’s group stages. However, the Glasgow giants couldn’t back up a 2-2 home leg draw in the return fixture and succumbed 5-1 to the Dutch giants, 7-3 on aggregate.

With Rangers out of the Champions League, the side had the opportunity to respond when they welcomed inter-city rivals Celtic to Ibrox in their last fixture before the season’s first international break. But a disappointing 1-0 defeat means Beale’s side trail the Hoops by four points in the Premiership, leaving Beale facing immense pressure.

Michael Beale - Rangers Record Matches 38 Win ratio 71% Draw ratio 11% Loss ratio 18% Goals for 83 Goals against 41 Stats according to FootballDatabase.eu

What has Jones said about Rangers and Beale?

Jones suggests that Beale could be just “one bad result away from the board deciding on his future” and hasn’t ruled out the club sounding out former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter as his replacement. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“It feels like a big weekend for Beale, and he has to make the most of this opportunity to record a comfortable win against the league's bottom club. The unrest around him has been there for a couple of weeks now. I'm told that the reports around an approach for Potter are not strictly true, but I do get the impression that he might well have been sounded out about how he would feel about the prospect of this job. To be honest, that would not be a surprise, as Beale is probably only one bad result away from the board deciding on his future. “They don't want to give up on this. They want him to be successful, but the fans are starting to get restless, so he needs to storm out of the traps after this international break to prove he is the man for this job. From what I'm told, he still believes in himself being able to do that.”

What has Beale said about the pressure he’s under?

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Rangers would make an excellent appointment if they secured the signature of Potter at Ibrox. The 48-year-old was sacked as Chelsea boss in April, but his impressive tenure as Brighton & Hove Albion's head coach stands him in good stead in his search for his next job.

However, Beale is still clinging onto his post and hopes to turn the side’s fortunes around in the coming weeks. When asked about the fans' angry reaction following the side’s derby defeat to Celtic, Beale told the media (via Rangers Review):

"Well listen, I understand it when the results have been the last two. I understand the frustration with the fans. It is with the shirt. It is not just at Rangers. It is anywhere. It is a derby, a game where there is a lot of emotion involved, and the fans expect their team to get a result, and we didn’t. "That is par for the course. In terms of pressure, you are always under pressure in this job. You are only ever a couple of results not going your way to feel that. The most pressure is the one we put on ourselves, and we have fallen short of that today because I expected and wanted us to get a result."

What next for Rangers?

Beale hopes to be in charge for the foreseeable future at Ibrox and has a Europa League campaign to prepare for after Saturday’s trip to St. Johnstone. Rangers welcome Real Betis to Glasgow next Thursday, with clashes against Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague to come in the group stages of Europe’s second-tier continental competition.

A Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie with Livingston awaits in the next stage of the competition later this month, representing an early chance of silverware for Beale, with Celtic already out of the competition. Therefore, the next few weeks could prove season and job-defining for the 43-year-old head coach.