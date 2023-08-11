Rangers manager Michael Beale is already under pressure at Ibrox and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided his thoughts on what the Gers faithful think of their head coach to GIVEMESPORT.

The Glasgow giants will be frustrated after a disappointing start to the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Beale will feel that he is immediately under pressure following Rangers’ poor start to the Scottish Premiership campaign last weekend.

The Gers’ 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock leaves them chasing arch-rivals and top-flight champions Celtic, who eased past Ross County 4-2 in their opening game.

But having made the signings of Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima and Danilo, amongst others, the 42-year-old head coach must begin to produce results as they aim to challenge Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership this season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are not yet the finished article but hints they have a basis of a good squad at Ibrox.

This week, Beale has earned some respite, leading his side to a home 2-1 Champions League third qualifying round first-leg victory over Swiss Super League outfit Servette on Wednesday evening.

It represents a slender but crucial advantage for the Gers to take to Switzerland for the return leg next week, with the winner playing either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz in a two-legged play-off to qualify for the group stages of the competition.

And Taylor believes that some Rangers fans “don’t seem fully sold” on Beale after succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Ibrox dugout last November.

Reacting to Rangers’ defeat at Kilmarnock, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I saw Rangers’ lineup [against Kilmarnock] and, looking at their team, I felt they could challenge Celtic this season. They’ve got Dessers, Lammers and Sima on loan from Brighton. There's Danilo, who they’ve signed from Feyenoord. I think they look good attacking-wise.

“But, as seen in the Premiership, Celtic don't tend to drop many points. So, the fact that they’re already chasing is a concern. However, the only positive you would say is it's only matchday one. It's right at the start of the season, so there's so much football to play.

“But that is concerning, and I think it ups the pressure on Beale already. Some Rangers fans don't seem fully sold on him. I have to be honest; I think Rangers will have to win a lot of the old firms this season.”

Despite making nine additions at Ibrox this summer, Beale aims to bring in more faces, looking to mount a Premiership title charge this season.

Earlier this month, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Rangers’ move to re-sign midfielder Steven Davis “makes sense.”

The Northern Ireland record-cap holder initially left the club at the end of his contract last summer but could be in talks over a return.

And in positive news, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are expected to finish the transfer window strongly, indicating that Beale will be further backed by the Gers hierarchy to topple Celtic in the Premiership come the end of the season.