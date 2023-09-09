Highlights Rangers are falling behind in the Scottish Premiership title race and are already out of the Champions League.

Journalist Dean Jones has highlighted a key issue for Michael Beale to fix at Ibrox.

The Gers travel to St. Johnstone in their next league fixture.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has a big problem going forward, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on one of the main issues at Ibrox.

The Gers are falling behind in the Scottish Premiership title race and are already out of the Champions League.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Rangers, who are losing ground on one of their main aims for the season. The Gers sit four points off the top of the Premiership table just four games into the new campaign, having already been defeated two times in the league this term. However, Rangers had held hope for a spot in the Champions League group stages, having beaten Swiss Pro League side Servette over two legs in the third qualifying stage.

A clash with Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven awaited at the next stage, representing a rematch from last season’s play-off round. The Gers prevailed last time after a defensively resolute display in a 1-0 victory in the Netherlands, which followed a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in the first leg. However, despite taking a 2-2 score line to Eindhoven again, Rangers couldn’t find the same defensive solidity as last year and were soundly beaten 5-1 on the night, resulting in a 7-3 aggregate defeat and demotion to the Europa League.

But Beale’s side had the chance to make amends that weekend when they welcomed arch-rivals and likely title challengers Celtic to Ibrox on Sunday. After having a first-half goal ruled out by VAR, Rangers could never recover and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on home turf, stretching the Hoops’ Premiership lead over the out-of-form side. Following the game, Beale hinted that his side could overcome the four-point deficit to Celtic and claim the Premiership title, which has been absent at Ibrox for almost three years.

Beale told the media (via Football Scotland):

“The fans are only going to be happy when we are winning games of football, I get that. Certainly, in this game. They are not going to value performance and effort. It’s the result that is important. But words are not worth anything if the team doesn’t go and win the big games. It’s the fourth game of the season, and we are not where we want to be. There will be ups and downs in the season, but it is clear we need to go on a run of performances and wins right now.”

What has Jones said about Rangers?

Jones believes that Beale’s defence is “one of the big problems going forward” and that the 43-year-old must find a solution to their issues. However, despite recent criticism of the former Queens Park Rangers manager, the journalist has also told GIVEMESPORT that he is "going nowhere" for the time being. Asked if Rangers recruited well for their backline in the summer, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT:

“Maybe they didn't do enough in that particular area. But they spent a lot of money across the board compared to any other teams in this league. So, you still feel like Rangers should have enough not to worry too much.“Defensively, they were probably in a bad place coming off that PSV game. Given the manner of some of those goals, they would have been demoralised. I think that one of the big problems going forward is that Beale can try to work on the defence as much as he can, but many of the goals they're conceding are down to individual areas and problems that are opening up in games that he just can't foresee. That's a tough thing as a manager.”

Rangers - selected 2023/24 Premiership stats Goals conceded 2 Goals conceded per game 0.5 Fouls committed per match 11.5 xG Against per match 1.07 Stats according to FootyStats

Who could Rangers have signed for their backline this summer?

Whilst Rangers signed as many as nine players during the summer transfer window, only 35-year-old QPR centre-back Leon Balogun bolstered their backline before last Friday’s transfer deadline. Rangers had the chance to sign Nottingham Forest youngster Jonathan Panzo on a season-long loan. However, a move collapsed in August, and the defender has moved to Cardiff City on a temporary basis instead.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry claimed that Rangers couldn’t afford centre-back Ronnie Edwards, who is slowly making a name for himself at the League One outfit. The U19 Euros winner had been watched by Gers scouts at several Posh games last season but hadn’t directly contacted the club over an approach for his signature.

Therefore, it’s been a tough start to the season for Beale and Rangers, who must hit the ground running on their return from the international break when they travel to St. Johnstone on 16th September. The Gers then welcome Real Betis to Ibrox in their Europa League opener as they try to go one better than their runners-up finish during the 2022 competition.