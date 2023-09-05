Rangers manager Michael Beale is “under pressure” at Ibrox, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on his future at the club.

The Gers have made a disappointing start to the season and now find themselves out of the Champions League before the group stages.

Rangers news – Latest

It’s been a difficult few weeks at Rangers, as the Glasgow giants aim to compete for the Scottish Premiership title whilst giving a good account of themselves in Europe. Beale put himself under immediate pressure this season after opening the Premiership campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock, already losing ground in the title race. However, domestic victories over Livingston and Ross County, alongside progression to the third round of the Viaplay Cup, eased the pressure somewhat on the 43-year-old.

But a 7-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round means that the Gers have dropped into the Europa League group stages this season, a massive disappointment for the club. And last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to arch-rivals Celtic means that Rangers trail their inter-city nemeses by four points in the race for the title, sitting in fourth place during the season’s first international break. Meanwhile, Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers fans are starting to panic at the form of striker Danilo, who has bagged just two goals in nine appearances, since his £6m arrival from Feyenoord.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Rangers and Beale?

As far as Jones understands, Beale is “going nowhere” despite their recent results against PSV and Celtic.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “He's under pressure because some fans are already calling for him to resign. I think that's a bit harsh. We're only four games into a new season. They've had a big spend and made many changes, and it will take time for them to adapt. If you look at this Celtic game, the margins are so small. Rangers had a goal ruled out, which was harsh, to be honest. On another day, it might have been them that won this game by the odd goal. It's not like Celtic played them off the park. So, if it had tipped in their favour, would Beale be under any pressure right now? No. But the problem is, it's not just the Celtic defeat. It's on the back of that PSV mauling as well. So, that's what people will be judging him against. Beale is going nowhere, as far as I understand it right now, and he deserves to get much deeper into the season before you properly assess what his team are capable of.”

What next for Rangers?

Following their Champions League disappointment, Beale must motivate his Rangers squad to give a good account of themselves in the Europa League. The Gers open up their European campaign when they welcome Real Betis to Ibrox on 21st September, whilst clashes against Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague await the Glasgow giants.

Beale hopes to go one better than Rangers’ run to the Europa League final in 2022 when they succumbed to defeat at the expense of Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout. But the immediate focus remains on the side’s Premiership trip to St. Johnstone on 16th September, where they look to bounce back from last Sunday’s defeat at Ibrox.