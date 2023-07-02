Rangers are still monitoring the availability of Eredivisie star Danilo, despite seeing a bid for the striker rejected last week, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale is keen to bolster his attacking options this summer, with Danilo tipped as a suitable candidate.

Rangers transfer news - Danilo

It was a summer of goodbyes at Ibrox, as six regular first-team players departed the club following the conclusion of their contracts.

Among the well-respected names to leave Rangers were the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, who had been part of the squad that won a record-extending 55th league title in 2021.

However, with core players having since departed, boss Beale now has the unwanted task of re-building a side which is capable of challenging reigning champions and rivals Celtic.

One man identified as a potential addition was Feyenoord's Danilo, who was subject to a bid from Rangers, which was swiftly turned down by the Dutch outfit (Sky Sports).

While the specifics of the bid aren't yet known, it's reported that Rangers were someway off in their valuation of the £9,000-per-week earner, leaving Feyenoord with a simple decision when rejecting.

However, there are doubts from transfer insider Jones at just how genuine Rangers' interest in the striker was anyway.

What has Dean Jones said about Danilo to Rangers?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones hinted that Rangers might be better looking elsewhere, even if Danilo - on paper - appears an attractive option.

On the current state of play with the Danilo move, Jones said: "I tried to look into this one a bit more, but I can't see how much is actually in this right now.

"I don't know if they've just got him on a watch list or something. I didn't get the feeling that it was particularly likely to happen, but totally understand why they'd be looking."

Who else are Rangers targeting instead?

As per a report by Sky Sports, Rangers are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for starlet Abdallah Sima.

It's expected that the 22-year-old will join the Glasgow-based outfit on a season-long loan, having just spent the previous two campaigns at English Championship outfit Stoke City and Ligue 1 side Angers.

A capped Senegal international, Sima should bring a touch of class to Beale's attack, with goals one of the aspects of Rangers' game they were sorely lacking last season.

Only time will provide an answer as to whether Rangers return with a second bid for Danilo, but with so much work needing to be done to the squad between now and pre-season, don't expect Beale and Co. to be wasting time with their targets this summer.