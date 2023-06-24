Rangers are targeting a move to bring Jonathan Panzo to Ibrox, although they face competition from both England and Germany for his signature, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest man has earned interest from multiple clubs after a relatively successful loan spell in the Championship with Coventry, helping the Sky Blues reach the play-off final.

Rangers latest news - Jonathan Panzo

Panzo initially acclimatised to life at Coventry excellently, becoming a key part of their defence almost immediately. However, Panzo's loan spell fizzled out towards the end, and the 22-year-old was not in the starting 11 for the club's play-off final defeat to Luton Town.

Therefore, despite making a total of 32 appearances for the club last season, as per Transfermarkt, a return to the Coventry Building Society Arena appears unlikely.

Rangers are currently in the driving seat for his signature, which is expected to cost approximately £2.5 million, as per the Glasgow Times, although the Scottish club may face competition from clubs in England and in Germany.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jonathan Panzo and Rangers?

Romano revealed that Panzo is one of Ranger's targets this summer, although he confirmed that clubs from England and Germany are also interested in the 22-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "There are also clubs from England and from Germany keen on Panzo, so this is not something completed yet, but he's one of the targets they have at the club and so I think this is going to be concrete."

Why are Rangers interested in Jonathan Panzo?

First and foremost, Panzo is an extremely promising young centre-back, who has the potential to thrive in Scottish football. The former Chelsea academy graduate may have failed to make his mark at Nottingham Forest, but that by no means makes him a bad player.

Secondly, Rangers have confirmed that experienced centre-back Filip Helander will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, meaning that Michael Beale will need to bring in another defensive option to maintain strength in depth.

Panzo is unlikely to be an immediate starter at Ibrox, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing for the club or the player. An understudy role would afford the 22-year-old the time he needs to perfect his craft and develop into the top player he has the potential to one day become.

As a result, this move appears to be a perfect fit for all parties concerned.