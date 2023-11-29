Highlights Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers may not be a "reliable enough goalscorer" to lead Philippe Clement's side to a Scottish Premiership title at Ibrox.

The four-cap Nigeria international signed for the Gers in a deal worth £4.5m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Clement is targetting aditions in two different areas of the pitch during the 2024 winter market.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers may not be a “reliable enough goalscorer” to fire the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title during the 2023/24 season. Journalist Dean Jones offers his thoughts on who the Ibrox outfit should target during the winter transfer window.

The Glasgow giants endured a challenging start to the current campaign, but Philippe Clement’s appointment in October has turned the Light Blues’ fortunes around.

Rangers still trail in the race for the Premiership title but have shown positive signs in the autumn months, and they hope to see a resurgence as they head into a challenging winter period. The Gers are also well-placed to advance to the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Europa League campaign.

Dessers has underwhelmed at Rangers

Rangers’ squad underwent a much-needed revamp during the 2023 summer transfer window. Several experienced players were released at the end of their contracts and replaced with younger and fresher faces as the Gers once again aimed to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers haven’t come particularly close to winning the top flight since their 2020/21 triumph under Steven Gerrard. Since then, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale have come and gone, failing to overcome a Celtic side that won a Premiership and Viaplay Cup double during 2021/22 before adding the Scottish Cup to that haul in the following campaign. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Beale felt a clearout was needed as he refreshed the squad.

Out went attackers Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, and in came names such as Feyenoord centre-forward Danilo and Atalanta striker Sam Lammers. The Light Blues also added Brighton & Hove Albion winger Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan.

One key signing during the summer was the capture of Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers in a deal worth £4.5m. The Italian outfit valued the four-cap Nigeria international at £7m, but Rangers managed to lower the price to acquire his services.

However, Dessers has struggled to hit the ground running at Ibrox, and Beale was sacked in October. The 28-year-old has scored just six goals in 22 Rangers appearances, having found the adaptation from Italian to Scottish football difficult.

Dessers was an unused substitute in the Gers’ most recent Scottish Premiership match, at Aberdeen on 26th November. Rangers trailed 1-0 until a James Tavernier penalty rescued a point in stoppage time, keeping the gap to league leaders Celtic at eight points, though Clement’s side have played a game less.

Cyriel Dessers - stats vs current Rangers Premiership squad 23/24 (28-11-23) Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.80 16th Goals 4 =3rd Shots per game 2.7 4th Offsides per game 1.1 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Dean Jones on Dessers

Jones has implied that he doesn’t believe Dessers can lead the Rangers front line to a Premiership-winning campaign. The transfer insider has also suggested that Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland could be the ideal January 2024 forward target. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Even if Dessers was fit for the whole season, I don't think he's a reliable enough goalscorer to depend on for you to win a title. I think Rangers need to go out and find a better source of goals. I think that if there is a genuine thought process here that Rangers are going to go and win the league, then they should be looking at Shankland and wondering what he could bring. With Shankland, I don't even think it's just the goals that are important.”

Rangers transfer news

With the new year almost upon us, Rangers and Clement will undoubtedly have turned their attention to potential targets for the 2024 winter transfer window.

However, winger Ross McCausland will not be leaving Ibrox permanently in January. The 20-year-old has agreed to a new contract for the Glasgow giants, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

The Northern Ireland international chose to commit his future to Rangers despite growing interest from clubs in England and Europe. McCausland made his first Gers start in Clement’s side’s 2-0 victory at Livingston on 11th November, and he is hoping to add his first goal contribution imminently.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Clement is keen to add a new left-back and striker to his squad in January. The 49-year-old has revealed to the press that he is unhappy with the current balance of his side, stating that he has too many players in some positions and not enough in others.

Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz have both played left-back under Clement, and it’s unclear who is the preferred option. The former's contract at Ibrox expires in 2024. Meanwhile, Jones also told GIVEMESPORT on 25th November that Rangers and Shankland could ‘go to another level’ if the Gers acquired the Hearts striker’s services in the new year.